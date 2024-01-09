Ghost boat found after its owner disappears while trying to save it, Coast Guard says

A missing man was last seen trying to salvage his shrimping boat in Louisiana, the Coast Guard said.

Then his boat turned up partially sunk with no one on board.

Family members haven’t seen Timothy Cheramie since the afternoon of Jan. 4, Petty Officer Third Class Anthony Randisi told McClatchy News. Cheramie was reportedly trying to save his boat.

#BREAKING : The Coast Guard is searching for a Timothy Cheramie near Venice, La. He was last seen Saturday Afternoon. He was reportedly attempting to salvage his shrimping vessel that was located with no one aboard.



If you have any info call: (504) 365-2200 pic.twitter.com/yTtk1k02IC — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) January 9, 2024

The Coast Guard initially reported he was last seen Jan. 6 trying to save his boat, but that date was later revised to Jan. 4.

Coast Guard rescuers from New Orleans and Mobile are assisting in an aerial search of the Venice area, the agency said in a Jan. 9 news release.

Randisi said Cheramie’s boat was found in the area of Sandy Point, partially submerged in the bay. He didn’t say when the vessel was found.

The agency continues its search, and the investigation is ongoing, Randisi said.

Cheramie was last seen wearing a white top and jeans. The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information to call 504-365-2200.

Venice is near the southeastern point of Louisiana, where the Mississippi River empties into the Gulf of Mexico. The community is about 80 miles southeast of New Orleans.

