‘Ghost’ candidate in Osceola County Commissioner race found guilty, sentenced to jail

A former Kissimmee city commissioner accused of being a “ghost” candidate in the 2022 District 4 race for Osceola County Commission was found guilty on all 14 criminal charges for campaign finance reporting violations and sentenced to 180 days in jail.

The verdict came Tuesday night after a jury found Carlos Irizarry, 67, guilty on charges of willful certification of false or incomplete campaign treasury report and false reporting or deliberate failure to include information, according to court documents.

Irizarry was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration at the Osceola County jail, 90 days of probation and 60 days of community service, according to court records.

Irizarry pleaded not guilty on all 14 counts of election finance violations, court records show.

Irizarry was arrested in May after a year-long investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after Jackie Espinosa, who ran against Irizarry for the District 4 Commissioner seat, filed a complaint that accused Irizarry of being paid to enter the race.

In September of 2022 Espinosa filed a lawsuit accusing Irizarry of being part of a scheme to steal Hispanic votes, allowing incumbent Commissioner Cheryl Greib to retain her seat.

The lawsuit was dismissed in December 2022 because Irizarry lived outside the district so he could not be defined as an “elector,” or voter, in the race. Florida law only allows an election to be overturned due to a bribe to an “elector, election official, or canvassing board member,” the judge wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.