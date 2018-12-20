Ghost of Giuliani past: He wouldn't recognize himself as Trump's Mueller attack dog

It was hard to miss Rudy Giuliani last weekend, whether you were tuned in to "Saturday Night Live" or the Sunday political shows.

Draped in an "America's Mayor" sash, Kate McKinnon portrayed Giuliani on NBC's SNL as an ornament relegated to the back of a Christmas tree because it hadn't worn well in the years since 2001. It was after Giuliani's Sunday show interviews that I realized McKinnon's sad, sarcastic cameo wasn't the only Ghost of Christmas Past to haunt Giuliani in his new role as President Donald Trump’s say-anything, do-anything political point person.

Giuliani the attack dog scorching the Robert Mueller investigation needs to reacquaint himself with Rudy the U.S. attorney from the Southern District of New York — the hard-charging federal prosecutor who busted up criminal enterprises, often extolling the virtues of the very prosecutorial playbook he now derides.

Just three decades ago, Giuliani was a federal prosecutor zealously defending the rule of law. He was the assistant attorney general in President Reagan’s administration before being appointed the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, a fierce prosecutor who made mafia leaders so fearful that they once almost ordered an assassination hit on him.

“This is a country where the law is paramount and no matter who you are, whether you're an American official, no matter how high you are … if you violate American law in a serious way, you're just not going to get away with it,” Giuliani said in 1988. Now he argues in effect that Trump is above the law and should not be held accountable if he committed a crime.

Giuliani has called special counsel Mueller's tactics “oppressive” and “un-American” because Mueller put pressure on Manafort and successfully convinced former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to plead guilty and cooperate. This is the same Giuliani who earned his spurs methodically tearing apart the New York mob by flipping lower-level mafia targets as witnesses who could testify against the bosses of the Five Families. That Rudy proudly argued in 1986 that “the people who know best about what was going on inside a cesspool of corruption…are the people who were wallowing in it."

Mueller is doing exactly what Giuliani preached decades earlier — flipping witnesses who were involved in “criminal schemes” because those are the ones who have first-hand accounts of the crimes committed. Those in the inner circle are the ones who know what President Trump knew and when he knew it.

Read more commentary:

Michael Flynn sentencing lesson: To stay out of prison, don't blame FBI for your crimes

GOP shouldn't be flip about Trump and hush money. Democracy isn't a partisan issue.

How House Democrats can save democracy and the rule of law: Impeach Trump ASAP

Mueller is simply draining the very swamp Giuliani now swims in from tweet to television studio and back again.

The Rudy of today must hardly recognize his prosecutorial self who, in 1988, said that “the government makes its cases through the testimony of people who are involved in criminal schemes.” As we now know, Michael Cohen and Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, both neatly fit this definition and have cooperated extensively with Mueller’s prosecutors. Flynn sat for 19 interviews and his cooperation was so beneficial that the special counsel is recommending that Flynn serve no jail time for his crimes.

Paul Manafort, Trump’s 2016 campaign chairman who was convicted by a jury, would also know a lot about crimes committed by the president, his family, or his campaign. But he reneged on his cooperation agreement, possibly because Trump has dangled a pardon in exchange for his silence.

Can Giuliani, like Scrooge, be redeemed?

Earlier this year, Giuliani launched the president’s strategy of questioning Cohen’s credibility as a cooperating witness because he was being investigated. “I would not accept [Cohen] as a witness as a prosecutor…This is the kind of witness that can really destroy your whole case,” he said on CNN in July. But during his heyday in 1988, when he was racking up convictions against the top mob bosses in New York, Giuliani sang a different tune: “In many, many cases we bring, there are witnesses with a whole history of problems. You don’t have the chance to pick your witnesses.”