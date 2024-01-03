‘Ghost gun’ found during Folsom traffic stop leads to Sacramento man’s arrest, police say

A man was arrested in Folsom on Tuesday afternoon after an officer allegedly found a “homemade gun” in his possession during a traffic stop, the Folsom Police Department said.

The man, 41, was stopped in the area of Wales Drive and East Bidwell Street for an alleged vehicle code violation, the Folsom Police Department said in a social media post.

The driver had an outstanding felony warrant, and during a search of his vehicle, an officer allegedly found a handgun that appeared to be homemade.

“These guns are often called ‘ghost guns’ because they don’t have serial numbers and are difficult to trace,” the Police Department said in the post.

The man, described as a transient from Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of a firearms violation and an outstanding warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown, where he is ineligible for bail, jail records show.