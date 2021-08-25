'Ghost' gun found by Kings County Sheriff after vehicle check on Grangeville Boulevard

Aug. 24—A Kings County deputy's late-night check on a vehicle in Hanford turned into an arrest for possession of a firearm and drugs, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release from the KCSO, a deputy was going about his patrol at approximately 10:43 p.m. on Sunday, when he spotted a vehicle pulled over in the 19000 block of Grangeville Boulevard.

The deputy made contact with Nicholas Delgadillo, the driver of the vehicle, and asked him if he was in need of assistance. However, it was at this point that the deputy spotted a pistol magazine and loose ammunition on the passengers seat of the car. Delgadillo — who has a restraining order against him for domestic violence according to authorities — is not supposed to be in possession of ammunition, and denied that it was his. He was reportedly the only occupant in the vehicle.

According to authorities, upon searching the vehicle, the deputy found an untraceable, 9mm "ghost gun," along with approximately .93 grams of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe, and a replica gun that had been painted to look realistic.

It was determined Delgadillo was a restrained person prohibited from possession of firearms and/or ammunition. It was also determined Delgadillo was out on bail for previously violating the restraining order. He was arrested and booked in Kings County Jail for charges including: Possession of an undetectable firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, committing a felony while on bail, possession of a firearm with a restraining order, and possession of a firearm with methamphetamine.

Delgadillo's bail was set at $140,000.