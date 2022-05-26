Ghost gun found outside Brooklyn school — student raised alarm, said boyfriend abandoned weapon

A ghost gun and ammunition were found in a bag in the bushes near a Brooklyn school Thursday morning, police said.

The discovery was made about 11 a.m. across the street from a building on Marcy Ave. near Putnam Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant that houses several schools and has metal detectors.

Police said a female student told authorities her boyfriend had taken a gun to school but left it outside.

The weapon was found in a plastic bag, inside of which was a nylon case holding a 9mm ghost gun, police sources said.

It wasn’t clear if a magazine loaded with seven rounds was already in the gun’s frame, or if the magazine was outside the weapon.

It was not immediately clear why the gun was taken to school. Two male students were being questioned on Thursday afternoon.