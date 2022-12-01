Ghost gun maker takes plea deal from prosecutors

Dec. 1—LOCKPORT — A Falls man, accused of operating a ghost gun factory out of his LaSalle neighborhood home, has pleaded guilty to a pair of weapons possession charges in a deal with Niagara County prosecutors.

Alfred M. Bax, 35, 332 78th St., pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, each a Class C violent felony. Bax took the plea during a brief proceeding Wednesday morning before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

The charges carry a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to 15 years, but Wojtaszek agreed to cap Bax's sentence at no more than 7 years and to run the sentences on both charges concurrently. The plea agreement also covers a separate case in Niagara Falls City Court where Bax was charged with possessing cocaine.

Bax remains free on bail pending his sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 25.

A Niagara County grand jury indicted Bax on 19 counts stemming from his gun manufacturing operation, which he conducted out of his 78th Street home. The grand jury charged him with one count of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 18 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

All of those charges are considered violent felonies under New York law.

Prosecutors said they had offered Bax a plea deal prior to his indictment, but First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann said Bax's defense attorney rejected that offer.

Falls Police Narcotics & Intelligence Division (NID) detectives, and members of the department's Emergency Response Team, raided Bax's home on April 5, 2021 and uncovered what investigator's described then as a "ghost gun manufacturing operation" inside the house.

Detectives said they found a cache of long guns and handguns, most of which appeared to be ghost guns. The term typically applies to homemade or improvised firearms that are manufactured using readily available parts and without commercial serial numbers.

The lack of serial numbers make the weapons almost impossible to trace.

Story continues

Investigators said they recovered 13 handguns, nine rifles, and three sawed-off shotguns. The rifles were described as primarily AR-15 style assault rifles.

AR-15s are among the most commonly produced ghost guns, while AK-47-style semi-automatic rifles are also popularly made as ghost guns.

Detectives also seized thousands of rounds of ammunition and gun parts, ready to be assembled, from Bax's home. Investigators said a small amount of suspected cocaine was also recovered.

The gun manufacturing reportedly took place inside a modest two-story home in the city's LaSalle neighborhood.

Investigators have never offered any explanation for why Bax was manufacturing guns or who the weapons may have been intended for.