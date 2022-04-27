Ghost gun on New Milford High School property leads to lockdown, arrests, police say

Three New Milford High School students, one a juvenile, face charges after a bathroom brawl Tuesday morning led to the discovery of a ghost gun on school property, prompting a lockdown, police said.

The loaded gun, which lacked a serial number, was found in a 17-year-old’s car in the parking lot, police said. Guns that lack serial numbers, often homemade, are known as ghost guns because they are untraceable.

According to police, officers responded to the school about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday after getting the report of a weapon on school property.

The school was put into lockdown and officers quickly found the involved parties, Chief Spencer Cerruto said in a news release. A juvenile, 17, and two other students, ages 18 and 19, were detained at the scene.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 11 a.m. when the school was determined to be safe.

Cerruto said on Facebook that a bathroom brawl led to the discovery of the 9mm pistol. It was found after a search of the juvenile’s vehicle, he said.

The 17-year-old was referred to juvenile court on charges of criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a ghost gun, he said.

Each of the other two students, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, faces charges of third-degree assault and breach of peace. Bond for each was set at $1,000, Cerruto said.

“I am proud of my entire staff including dispatchers, officers and detectives for resolving this alarming situation quickly and decisively,” the chief said.

Police continue to investigate.

