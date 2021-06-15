'Ghost gun,' mushrooms, meth seized in Jefferson Twp. raid

Jun. 15—A suspected methamphetamine dealer in Jefferson Twp. was arrested Friday passed out in his truck with a loaded handgun attached to a magnet under the steering wheel, state police at Dunmore charged.

Douglas Spencer, 38, 31 Aberdeen Road, admitted to state police that he traded a large quantity of methamphetamine for four of the five firearms seized by Troop R's Vice/Intelligence Unit when they raided his home with help from the Special Emergency Response Team. Spencer is a felon and cannot own or possess a firearm, state police said.

One of the guns seized was a "ghost gun," which is an untraceable firearm that lacks commercial serial numbers, state police said.

Authorities charged they also found more than $4,400 in cash, 500 rounds of ammunition, a half-pound of marijuana, two 5-gallon buckets full of psilocybin mushrooms and more than 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Magisterial District Judge Paul J. Ware arraigned Spencer on numerous drug and firearms-related crimes and sent him to the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 24.

