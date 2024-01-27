Ghost gun, stolen pistol found after traffic stop in Hercules

(KRON) – Two people were arrested after two firearms were found in a vehicle search on Monday, the Hercules Police Department said.

Hercules officers observed a red and gray Dodge Charger at 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 22. The officer recognized the sedan as the suspect vehicle from an armed robbery in a nearby city. Subsequently, officers initiated a traffic stop on Appian Way and Mann Drive where the driver and the passenger were detained.

According to the police investigation, the driver was on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police initiated a probation search on the vehicle. Officers found a black Ruger pistol and a Ghost-Switch-GNU revolver without a serial number located in the back seat behind the driver’s seat. Police said they found two bags of suspected crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

Hercules Police Department

The Ruger pistol was determined to be stolen out of Utah, according to police.

The driver is a Baypoint resident. The passenger is a San Pablo resident. Both were arrested and later booked into jail.

