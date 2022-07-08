'Ghost gun' used in June shooting at Valley Mall, sheriff's detective testifies at hearing

A Hagerstown man charged with shooting another man during a confrontation outside Valley Mall was ordered to face attempted murder and other charges following a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Washington County District Court.

Judge Mark D. Thomas found sufficient evidence for the case against 21-year-old Matthew Steven Lookabaugh to proceed to circuit court after hearing testimony from the lead investigator in the case.

Lookabaugh is charged with two counts each of attempted first- and second- degree murder and first- and second- degree assault of the man who was shot, Calijah Omari Paugh, 19, and the man who was with Paugh at the time, Myzai Fisher, 18, according to the charging document filed against Lookabaugh by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Lookabaugh is also charged with reckless endangerment for firing a gun in a public place and three firearms offenses, court records show.

Detective Bryan Glines testified that a search of Lookabaugh's home after his arrest turned up an unregistered, 9mm "ghost" handgun and ammunition. He said that so-called "ghost guns" can be assembled from parts available for purchase.

Glines testified that deputies responding around 6 p.m. on June 8 to a report that someone had been shot near Dick's Sporting Goods found Paugh with two gunshot wounds to his back. Glines said they administered first aid before Paugh was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown.

The charging document states that Sgt. David Fortson found Paugh inside the store sitting on boxes and held pressure on Paugh’s wounds as he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Paugh was treated and later discharged, a hospital spokeswoman said Thursday.

Witnesses told investigators that Paugh and Fisher were walking behind two males, one of whom looked to be about 19 years old and the other who appeared to be much younger. Witnesses said an argument broke out and that the older male began firing a handgun. Deputies recovered six spent, 9mm shell casings outside Mission BBQ, Glines testified.

Witnesses said the shooter and the younger male fled in a silver Mercedes car with distinctive damage. An employee of a mall store said they heard gunshots and saw Lookabaugh, whom they recognized as a customer, getting into the Mercedes. The employee had a picture of the car on their cellphone and provided it to investigators, Glines testified.

The car was traced to Lookabaugh's home, where he was taken into custody by Hagerstown City Police, according to Glines' testimony.

In an interview with investigators, Lookabaugh initially denied being at the mall, then said he had been in the area of the food court and not near Dick's Sporting Goods, Glines testified.

Maryland's new 'ghost gun' law went into effect just before shooting

Exactly one week before the shooting, Maryland’s gun laws tightened as a new provision designed to track previously untraceable ghost guns went into effect. The law that went into effect June 1 makes the state’s policies, already ranked among the nation’s strongest by gun violence prevention groups, even more strict.

Under the law, firearms, including those constructed through at-home build kits will require a personal identification or serial number. Guns bought, sold or built previously that do not have a serial or personal identification number will need to be serialized by March 1, 2023.

It was not immediately clear when the gun found in the search of Lookabaugh's home was built.

