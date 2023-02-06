‘Ghost guns’ and ammo found, man arrested after a traffic stop, Merced police report

A man in possession of a ghost gun was arrested by the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Officers made the stop Friday in the area of North Merced Springs Avenue in Los Banos, according to the Merced department. A person inside the vehicle identified as 20-year-old Jovanta Cruz-Lopez was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm ghost gun, police said.

The term “ghost gun” generally refers to a privately made, unserialized firearm that can be difficult to trace.

Following his arrest, officers served a search warrant at his residence in the 400 block of North Merced Springs Avenue. At the home, officers located another 9mm ghost gun as well as ammunition, according to the release.

Cruz-Lopez was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm while not the registered owner, possession of large capacity magazine and misdemeanor possession of an undetectable firearm, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Arnulfo Centeno at 209-388-7742 or by email at centenoa@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to law enforcement at mercedareacrimestoppers.org.