What are ghost guns? Biden to issue new executive order

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maroosha Muzaffar
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;File photo of a gun suppressor at WEX Gunworks in Delray Beach, Florida. US President Joe Biden aims to restrict proliferation of ghost guns in the country &lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

File photo of a gun suppressor at WEX Gunworks in Delray Beach, Florida. US President Joe Biden aims to restrict proliferation of ghost guns in the country

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden, facing pressure to fulfil his promises of action on gun control after recent incidents of mass shootings, is set to finally unveil executive actions to curb gun-related violence across the country.

Among other things — there are six executive orders that Mr Biden will sign on Thursday — the rules will restrict the proliferation of “ghost guns”, unregulated firearms that can be purchased by minors and prohibited buyers without any background checks.

Ghost guns are weapons without serial numbers, and therefore untraceable by law enforcement.

They are generally bought online as components, such as unfinished frames and receivers, and assembled at home. Because such weapons are not manufactured by a licensed manufacturer or importer, but rather made by an individual, they are almost impossible to control.

Read more:

Experts have noted that ghost guns are increasingly being used by criminals and others who are legally prohibited from buying guns as their weapon of choice, since there is a lack of federal regulation governing their sale.

According to the Brady Plan — whose mission is to reduce gun violence by 25 per cent by 2025 — the problem of ghost guns is “haunting”. These guns are often sold explicitly through “ghost gun kits.”

These kits often have everything necessary to put together a functioning firearm at home. “The ghost gun kits are often sold either online or at gun shows throughout the country,” it said.

Previously, a group of Democrats had asked Mr Biden to grant federal agents greater authority to regulate do-it-yourself ghost guns.

As per the executive actions, the Department of Justice, within 60 days, will publish model red flag legislation for states. That means people can petition courts to take firearms away from those who they deem as a danger to themselves or society, the official said.

In February this year, New York state passed two bills that would regulate unfinished receivers and the manufacture of ghost guns from unserialised component parts. Critics have said that it is because of federal agents’ inaction that ghost guns are not treated as firearms or subjected to background checks.

In November 2019, Los Angeles authorities confirmed that a teen who killed two students and himself in a mass shooting at the Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California had used a ghost gun. Authorities have since warned that, to bypass gun regulations in place, many more criminals are using ghost guns, which can’t be traced to anyone when found at a crime scene.

In California, at least 30 per cent of guns recovered by the authorities are now ghost guns, a 2019 report by Trace said.

In February 2020, a North Carolina man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for simultaneously trafficking in guns, methamphetamine and cocaine. “Five of the seven weapons that he was transporting from his state to Virginia were ghost guns,” a Department of Justice press release said at the time.

At least 38,000 people die from gun violence every year in the US.

In a report published last year and titled, Untraceable: The Rising Specter of Ghost Guns, by Everytown Research and Policy, it was mentioned that the Covid-19 pandemic created a historic spike in gun sales across the country. It said: “Panic buying at gun stores is concerning enough, but at least these sales are subject to a background check. Unfortunately, the online market for unserialised ghost guns has reached epidemic levels during this national emergency.”

The report found that there was an “exceptionally high demand” for ghost guns during the pandemic. “Based on the findings of the report, among those buyers are certain to be felons, domestic abusers, and gun traffickers who are unlawfully seeking a gun during this crisis.”

Read More

Lara Trump says Bernie Sanders 'exactly right' on 'scary' Twitter ban of Donald Trump

Texas governor alleges sexual assaults against migrant children

All the companies opposing Georgia’s voting restrictions

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox: Russian central bank considers digital rouble in 2023

    The Russian central bank is considering limiting future transactions with a digital rouble to smooth the impact of its implementation, planned for 2023, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Thursday. Russia is working on introducing the digital rouble on top of existing cash and non-cash roubles, to facilitate payments for individuals and businesses and make the use of its currency more global in the face of Western sanctions. "It will be feasible to introduce limits on the transactions from non-cash form into the digital rouble," Zabotkin said, adding that the central bank will stand ready to compensate for possible liquidity shortages when introducing the digital rouble.

  • Biden gun control actions to be announced as South Carolina reels from mass shooting

    “Today is the day America makes a turn.”

  • Kyrgyzstan: Fury over death of 'bride kidnapping' victim

    Protests break out in Kyrgyzstan after a woman abducted for marriage is found dead.

  • Box Sells $500 Million Stake to KKR. The Stock Falls With a Buyout Now Off the Table.

    (BOX) shares were down sharply on Thursday after the cloud-based data storage provider announced a $500 million investment in the company by a group of investors led by the private-equity firm KKR. The investors will receive preferred shares in the deal. Box (ticker: BOX) plans to use the proceeds to fund a $500 million buyback plan.

  • 11-year-old girl found dead was tortured, disfigured by parents, California cops say

    Authorities are still investigating how she died.

  • EXPLAINER: Did Floyd really yell, 'I ate too many drugs?'

    The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer on trial in the death of George Floyd tried Wednesday to show that Floyd yelled "I ate too many drugs” as three officers pinned him to the ground. Attorney Eric Nelson didn't get the clear confirmation he was seeking, but he may have planted a seed in jurors' minds anyway as he seeks to sow reasonable doubt about the prosecution's case against Derek Chauvin. Part of his strategy for defending Chauvin against murder and manslaughter charges has been to deflect responsibility for Floyd's death last May 25 away from Chauvin — a white officer who prosecutors say knelt on the Black man's neck for 9 1/2 minutes — and onto Floyd himself for using illegal drugs.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • Monkeys are reportedly on the loose in Cincinnati. Police have yet to find them.

    Police on Thursday have yet to locate monkeys that were reported on the loose near a cemetery late Wednesday.

  • Leaders call for calm after a week of unrest in Northern Ireland

    Leaders in Northern Ireland Thursday called for calm and an end to the unrest that has rocked the country for nearly a week, AP reports. Why it matters: Tensions between Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland have been rising since Brexit upset the political balance between the two, culminating in the violence the nation has seen in the last week.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: On Wednesday night, people threw bricks and gas bombs at a "peace wall" that separates Protestant and Catholic neighborhoods in Belfast, and set a hijacked bus on fire. The nation's police service said 55 officers have been injured in the nights of violence this week, per AP.What they're saying: "We are gravely concerned by the scenes we have all witnessed on our streets," said the Northern Ireland Executive Office in a statement. "All communities in Northern Ireland must work together to resolve the tensions that we are currently facing," said Britain's Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis in a statement, per Reuters. Between the lines: Many find the recent violence and tension in Northern Ireland concerning because they bring to mind 'The Troubles' in Northern Ireland — the nearly three decades of violence between Protestants and Catholics that killed more than 3,000 people and injured 50,000.The Good Friday Agreement of 1998 ended the violence and set up a power-sharing government, and its lack of a hard border — when both the U.K. and Ireland were part of the EU — allowed people on both sides of the divide in Northern Ireland to identify with either side they wished. Brexit has upset this delicate balance, since it created a de facto border in the Irish Sea, as goods now entering Northern Ireland from Britain are subject to EU checks and tariffs and left some citizens feeling isolated from Britain, per Reuters.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Vaccination efforts, plus Johnson & Johnson doses, headed to AT&T Stadium

    County registration is still required to receive a shot from the vaccination center in Arlington.

  • How George Floyd's death inspired these former gang members to help the local neighborhood

    As I continue to spend time in Minneapolis, I see the positives that community members are trying to wrestle from the tragedy of George Floyd's death.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Biden might agree to a 25% corporate tax rate as a compromise with business groups, rather than the 28% he wanted, according to a report

    Biden has pushed for a corporate tax rate hike to 28% in his infrastructure plan, but White House officials said 25% was a potential compromise.

  • American tech knows it has a diversity problem while Europe lags behind. This is why - and what we have to do.

    The cofounders of non-proft Colorintech argue that the failure to collect data on diversity is hampering efforts to address problems.

  • Harvey Weinstein timeline: How the scandal unfolded

    Key developments in the saga surrounding the film producer.

  • Britain says it struck Islamic State militants in Iraq last month

    Britain carried out several air strikes against Islamic State (IS) militants in northern Iraq last month as part of a coordinated 10-day operation with local ground forces, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday. Iraqi Security Forces troops cleared IS forces from the Makhmur mountains region, south-west from Erbil, while Royal Air Force (RAF) and other coalition aircraft carried out an air offensive during the operation, the MoD said.

  • A Tarrant Water District incumbent wants to rush hiring of manager before election

    General manager Jim Oliver is retiring after 35 years leading the Tarrant Regional Water District.

  • How Princess Diana has been portrayed on stage and in film

    A new Broadway musical about the princess is just the latest in a series of portrayals of her life.

  • I Can See Your Voice: The show where singers are judged on appearance

    A new BBC One game show asks whether you can spot a good singer based on their appearance alone.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.