'Ghost guns' in the crosshairs: Democratic lawmakers aim to outlaw firearm assembly kits

James Call
·3 min read
Sgt. Matthew Elseth displays &quot;ghost guns&quot; at the San Francisco Police Department headquarters Nov. 27, 2019.
Two South Florida state lawmakers Monday filed gun control legislation that aims to balance the right to manufacture a firearm at home while closing a loophole opened by technology.

Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, and Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland, would make it illegal (SB 872, HB 527) to purchase or transfer an unfinished gun frame or receiver without it being imprinted with a serial number issued by a manufacturer, pursuant to federal law.

According to law enforcement officials, crimes involving so-called "ghost guns," assembled from kits at home without a serial number or other markings and often made of plastic with 3-D printers, have increased dramatically from Baltimore to Los Angeles in recent years.

More coverage from USA TODAY:

The kits can be purchased online without a background check.

They are unregulated because the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives does not require a manufacturer-stamped serial number on parts someone uses to make a gun for personal use.

Sen. Polsky said studies indicate up to 40% of violent crimes are committed with a "ghost gun," untraceable because they are made at home without a manufacturer's serial number.

Polsky said about 40% of violent crimes are committed now with a ghost gun: “If we’re not managing (this), it’s making the police's job so much harder because they can't trace these guns.”

Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor said he understands people are hesitant to support gun regulations, but said he believes the proposal is “sorely needed” and does not infringe on a right to own a gun.

“The more untraceable guns are in our community, the less safe our community becomes,” Pryor said. “The people who will be impacted are those who are looking to use a gun for unlawful purposes.”

Punishment would be a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Virginia have moved to close the ghost gun loophole in recent years. Efforts to pass legislation like the Florida proposal were launched this year in California, New York and Maryland.

The campaign is supported by The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and grass roots organizations like Moms Demand Action.

In April, when President Joe Biden announced his administration would develop new rules regulating ghost guns, the National Rifle Association called the statement “nonsensical,” and an attempt to blame the actions of criminals on homemade firearms.

“People have made their own firearms since before the country was founded and there is no valid reason any law-abiding person should be barred from possessing them,” Florida NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer said on Monday.

Hammer pointed out homemade firearms are subject to the same gun laws as those made by manufacturers. For a prohibited person to possess a gun could result in a 10-year prison sentence.

“If federal, state and local governments are interested in making their communities safer, they should enforce the laws on the books and arrest and prosecute criminals who break the law,” Hammer said.

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com. Follow on him Twitter: @CallTallahassee

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Democratic legislators this year aim to outlaw firearm assembly kits

