'Ghost guns' land Peabody man in prison

Aug. 15—PEABODY — A young Peabody man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in state prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to possessing two homemade "ghost guns" with high-capacity clips.

Kyle Morais, now 20, of 42 Holten St., was arrested in December 2020, after police investigating an incident in which another teenager accidentally shot himself in the leg, obtained a search warrant for Morais' home, police said at the time.

During the Dec. 15, 2020, search, police found the two 9 mm guns in a plastic bag hidden inside a children's toy car under the porch of Morais' home, prosecutor Alexander Grimes said in court Friday. Morais' fingerprints were on the bag.

Morais pleaded guilty to two counts each of possession of a firearm without a license and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Under the terms of a plea agreement accepted by Judge Kathleen McCarthy Neyman, Morais was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in state prison, to be followed by two years of supervised probation following his release.

The weapons are referred to as "ghost guns" because they're assembled from kits or an assortment of parts and do not have serial numbers, making them extremely difficult to trace.

According to the Biden Administration, police at crime scenes recovered 20,000 ghost guns in 2021 alone. In response, new rules have been announced that will require sellers of the gun kits to add serial numbers.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis