Ghost guns, Nazi paraphernalia, nearly $1 million of meth seized in Pennsylvania raid

Pennsylvania authorities announced charges against a couple on Wednesday after finding almost $1 million of meth, six ghost guns, and nazi paraphernalia in their home during a raid.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges brought against Christopher Weikert and Tara Gallucci on Friday after agents from the Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations and Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team executed a search of the couple’s home Wednesday.

Ghost guns that were seized from a couple involved in a drug and gun trafficking scheme in Northampton, Pa. (Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro)

The residence was located in Northampton Borough, part of the Lehigh Valley area, about 70 miles north of Philadelphia.

“Investigators discovered 21.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $968,200" Shapiro's office said in a statement. They also discovered "six fully assembled ghost guns, three 80 percent receivers used to make ghost guns, four assault rifles, three handguns, and various ghost gun parts, along with drug and Nazi paraphernalia."

So-called ghost guns are homemade firearms often made from parts bought online and do not have traceable serial numbers. They have recently been the subject of executive actions by President Joe Biden, meant to curb their use through federal regulation.

Authorities brought Galluci, 34, into custody during the raid, but Weikert, 34, fled the scene and remains at-large, authorities said.

Both suspects are convicted of felons and are now facing two dozen drug and firearms charges, Shaprio’s office said.

“People have the right to feel safe in their homes and in the neighborhoods where they live and work – and gun and drug traffickers erode that basic right," Shaprio said. “We must continue to get these poisons out of our neighborhoods and off our streets.”