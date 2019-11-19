In the ghost kitchen race, GV-backed Kitchen United aims to kill with kindness; here's its playbook

Cloud kitchens, ghost kitchens, dark kitchens. No doubt by now you know a little about these businesses that are moving into underused or more affordable properties that can be turned into shared workspaces for the purposes of cooking up meals exclusively for delivery.

You probably also know that former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has been at the forefront of the trend for more than a year, growing his CloudKitchens business as fast as he can, fueled in part by $400 million that he quietly raised from the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Sometimes these are in the U.S., in so-called opportunity zones or lower-income areas that, under the Trump Administration, are enabling businesses to set up shop and avoid federal taxes in exchange. Kalanick is also reportedly eyeing big moves into both India and China.

CloudKitchens has competition, though. In fact, among a growing number of rivals, its fiercest competitor is Kitchen United, a Pasadena, Ca.-based outfit that has raised roughly $56 million to date from investors including GV, Fidelity, and the real estate operating companies Divco West and RXR Realty, among others -- and which has turned down hundreds of millions of dollars more for the time being.

Does its founder, a tech veteran turned restaurateur Jim Collins, not understand the opportunity before him? It was one question among many that Collins answered last week at a StrictlyVC event in San Francisco where he dazzled the crowd with his comic timing -- and his tactics. The interview -- conducted by former TechCrunch editor and now CNBC reporter Lora Kolodny -- also provided one of the best overviews to date of what this fast-ballooning industry is really about.

If you're interested in the future of how food is made and delivered -- and who could win and lose in the process -- this is an interview you should read to the end.

On Collins's background:

"I did tech companies for a bunch of years and sold the last one off about 10 years ago, and i said i never want to work with venture capital people again. [Laughs.] That's sort of true but not completely. Honestly, I was burned out, it was a grind.

[One day] there was a restaurant up the street for sale. I walked up the street and bought the restaurant and then came home and told my wife, 'I bought the restaurant.' And so we had a conversation that [that decision] might entail a lifestyle change where I was going to be gone every night, and I was at the restaurant every night for about a year and a half getting it going, but I absolutely fell in love with the restaurant business.

On how he came to run Kitchen United (as well as run his restaurant, which is still a going concern):

[Our restaurant] is in Montrose outside of Los Angeles, in a sleepy community that most people in Los Angeles have never heard of, and about a year-and-a-half ago, we started getting people at the door, saying, 'Yes, I'm from Postmates' or 'DoorDash' or 'UberEats' and 'I'm here to place an order.' Because we weren't signed up on any services, I was like: What is that? I was so far outside of my past world that I didn't even know what it was. But all of a sudden, it was a thing and [it was growing], and one day, a headhunter who I knew well called me up and said, 'Hey, I want you to take a look at food thing.' So he sent me a job description (that was honestly terrible) for the CEO role at Kitchen United, so I went and met the founders -- the two folks who were with the company at the time -- and I kind of fell in love with them and felt like it was a big idea that we could go after.

What they pitched him on, and why he didn't think it would work:

The original business plan was, 'Robots and autonomous cars are going to change the food business, so we need to be ready for that, so let's build kitchens!' And I said, 'I think that's actually true . . . in 10 years. The problem that the restaurant industry is experiencing because of the explosion of the shift in consumer demand and consumption isn't a robots-and-autonomous-cars problem. It's a proximity problem, and proximity is a problem we can solve tomorrow while we're waiting.

What Kitchen United is building exactly:

We build kitchen centers. Basically you go into a space that's $25 per square foot that no one has rented in 20 years, so we'll take that space and put a bunch of kitchens in it. We also install a lot of technology -- IoT, conveyer belts, all kinds of display information; we use machine learning to understand fire times -- a whole series of things that go into deploying a kitchen center. Then we build a pick-up center in the front of the space that's kind of the retail interface where drivers from Ubers, Postmates, DoorDash, Cavier, GrubHub (and seven other services can pick up the food) and [consumers can also grab pick-up].