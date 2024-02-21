New ‘ghost kitchen’ serves up Italian food in Paso Robles. Here’s how it works

With over 25 years of industry experience — including previously owning two traditional dine-in restaurants — John McDevitt is a restaurant expert of sorts.

However, his latest creation, Paso Backdoor Cucina, is far from traditional.

Operating as a “ghost restaurant,” Paso Backdoor Cucina offers meals exclusively for pickup and delivery.

For McDevitt and his team, the “ghost style” restaurant has been a creative way to allow the team to adapt to the post-COVID challenges facing the restaurant industry.

Each week, McDevitt and his culinary team cook up East Coast Italian food that can be picked up at their kitchen at 635 28th St. in Paso Robles just behind the Moose Lodge. The food can also be delivered via Grubhub.

Executive chef John McDevitt at Paso Backdoor Cucina, a ghost kitchen serving carry out, delivery and catering only. Italian cuisine and fish all with made from scratch ingredients, as seen here on Feb. 2, 2024. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“I grew up in New York, Philadelphia and New Jersey where there was an Italian restaurant everywhere that puts out really good food,” McDevitt said in an interview with The Tribune. “I couldn’t find that here. I felt like any time I tried to go out to eat I was spending an awful lot of money.”

In addition to making high quality and affordable dishes, McDevitt said he wanted to make food like his childhood favorites.

The menu boasts a wide range of Italian dishes including several different strombolis, lasagnas and East-Coast-style sandwiches.

Everything served at Paso Backdoor Cucina is made from scratch, McDevitt said — even the pasta.

John McDevitt opened Paso Backdoor Cucina for carry out or delivery only. This is pan seared petrale sole with wild mushroom risotto wilted spinach, caper herb beurre blanc on Feb. 2, 2024. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

In addition to high quality food, McDevitt credits the success of the kitchen to a top-notch staff.

“My staff is made up of a lot of really great people,” McDevitt said. “ The food is going to be consistent whether I’m here or not.”

McDevitt described his team as friends and family.

“I couldn’t do any of it without them,” McDevitt added.

Customers interested in viewing the full menu can do so at centralcoastcuisine.com. Though the food is available via GrubHub, McDevitt said customers can cut down on delivery costs and pick the food up from the kitchen.

Sous chef Robert Reves, left, with executive chef John McDevitt at Paso Backdoor Cucina, a ghost kitchen with carry out, delivery and catering only. Italian cuisine and fish all with made from scratch ingredients, as seen here on Feb. 2, 2024.. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

For more information

Paso Backdoor Cucina is open for delivery or pickup Thursday through Saturday from noon to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit centralcoastcuisine.com/paso-backdoor-cucina.