'Ghost moose' with unusual white patch is spotted in Sterling

A moose with a unique white patch on its side is spotted in a yard in Sterling

STERLING ― It isn't the presence of a moose in the neighborhood that has the community of Sterling talking, but the white stripe on the animal's side.

Photos of the moose were shared to the Sterling MA Community Facebook group this past Monday. Locals were quick to comment on not just where and when they too spotted the animal, but the white patch of fur on its side.

"The photo has been circulating for a few days," said Martin Feehan, wildlife specialist with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife. "It's really not clear, but some folks have been seeing this particular moose for six months to a year."

That white strip is known as a natural phenomenon that happens when the animal is so irritated by winter ticks that it rubs its hair, which then reveals a paler undercoat and in some cases it's bare skin. Thus, the animal takes on the appearance of a so-called "ghost moose," which can be deadly for calves but is a common occurrence for adults.

Winter ticks are not harmful to humans, domesticated animals like cats or dogs, or livestock.

With the "ghost moose" in Sterling, Feehan said, it's not clear if the animal's patch is from winter ticks or if it's a mark left by a vehicle collision.

"It's about 60-40, with it being more likely this moose was hit by a car," he explained. "That's because the location of the marking." Typically, winter ticks leave the marks closer to the head and neck, as well as the rear.

Moose breeding season is typically September into October, but the animals wander throughout the year with a number of sightings in Worcester County including Rutland, Fitchburg and Worcester, to name a few.

"If you're lucky enough spot a moose in Massachusetts, it's quite an amazing thing," Feehan said. "Go ahead take pictures but remember to give the animal its space and if you're in a vehicle, always give the moose the right of way."

