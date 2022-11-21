'Ghostface' sought in knife fright at El Paso convenience store

El Paso police are working to identify a man in a "Ghostface" mask accused in a late-night knife attack of a cashier at a Lower Valley convenience store.

Police did not say whether the clerk was injured before running to safety from an assailant wearing the white mask of "Ghostface," the fictional serial killer in the popular "Scream" slasher horror movie franchise.

A man in a "Ghostface" mask from the "Scream" horror movies is suspected of using a knife to attack a store clerk on Wednesday at the Circle K at 8855 N. Loop Drive.

The alleged assault occurred at 2:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Circle K at 8855 N. Loop Drive at the corner with Zaragoza Road, Crime Stoppers of El Paso said. The unsolved case is Crime Stoppers' Crime of the Week.

Security cameras filmed the masked man enter the store armed with a knife. He then jumped over the counter and rushed toward the clerk, who ran out of the store and was chased by the assailant, Crime Stoppers said.

The clerk made it to a neighboring business where he waited for help.

An El Paso store clerk runs for safety after a knife-wielding man in a "Ghostface" mask allegedly attacked him at a Circle K store on North Loop Drive by Zaragoza Road.

The masked assailant wore a black hooded sweatshirt, neon work gloves, gray cargo pants and gray athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the masked attacker may anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest.

