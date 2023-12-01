GHS cheer, dance teams to be featured in Dallas parade Saturday

Dec. 1—Students from Gainesville Independent School District are helping to rein in the holiday season in one of the biggest celebrations in Texas.

This Saturday, the Gainesville High School Electric Red Dance team and Varsity Cheerleaders, along with some of their junior high counterparts, are marching in the Dallas Holiday Parade.

Both groups will walk alongside Santa as elves at the end of the parade.

"It's really fun, I really enjoy it," said Miley Heinrich, a junior at GHS and one of the returning squad members.

"It can be a little nerve wracking," said Makayla Andejo, a sophomore who is also returning. "It can be a lot, but it's really fun to do."

This has been a tradition for the GISD groups since 1999, when Coach Leisa Boswell asked how to get involved. Since then, GISD has been represented every year that the parade has been held.

"I used to take my children to that parade when they were babies," said Boswell. "I called and told them I was a dance team director, and we've done it every year. There's a couple of years it was canceled, one year due to snow and then COVID, but other than that, we've been there."

Through the years, GISD students have been everything from scarecrows to toy soldiers to construction workers alongside Bob the Builder. It's sometimes more of a challenge than is shown on tv, but it always seems to be worth it.

"There's always something," said Boswell. "Sometimes you are at a dead standstill for a while, and sometimes we are literally running down the road because it's running behind and televised live so they have to keep it going."

There's been some changes over the years, but much of the process has stayed the same.

"Now they have a couple of TV zones with different channels broadcasting," said Boswell. "It used to be at 11 [a.m.], but it's now nine. I thought they would make us arrive earlier, but no ... They've streamlined the process a little bit ... Now we just pull our buses up and they have parade volunteers come and take you to your float or give you a map and say where to go, so you're not sitting for hours in a holding room."

No matter what, it's worth it in the end.

"Somebody asked me one time why I do all this for them, and I said for them to have the experiences," said Boswell. "Most of them have never heard of the parade before they start, and they certainly have not been in a parade like this."

The Dallas Holiday Parade will be televised live on CW 33 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The GISD dance team and cheerleaders will also be in Gainesville's Christmas parade this coming Thursday at 6 p.m.