Gian Mattiello sues Cranston police as officer who assaulted him appeals guilty finding

CRANSTON — A Cranston police officer's 2020 physical altercation with a prisoner has triggered a lawsuit that seeks more than $2 million in damages.

Lawsuits against police officers are somewhat common. But in this case, the officer, Andrew Leonard, was found guilty of assaulting a young man who has gone from prisoner to plaintiff.

Gian Mattiello's lawyer filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Providence, on Monday.

The department's "pattern and practice of using excessive force" cultivated the environment that led to the assault, the suit says.

At the time of the assault, Cranston had previously been notified of its failures to "train, supervise and provide policies to employees" and it was "foreseeable" that officers would use excessive force, it says.

The complaint itself doesn't give examples. And Mattiello's lawyer, Carl Hurvich, did not cite specific examples on Tuesday.

"We have serious concerns about previous incidents and about the policy and culture of the department that we intend to investigate through this lawsuit," Hurvich said.

Cranston's police chief, Col. Michael J. Winquist, said he couldn't comment on Mattiello's lawsuit, which is a legal matter.

The suit calls for a jury to determine the extent of damages that Mattiello is entitled to. It also seeks an order awarding "$2 million in damages for emotional pain, suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish and other impacts on Mattiello."

Cranston police Officer Andrew Leonard at trial earlier this year. He is suspended without pay. He has appealed his case to Superior Court.

Leonard was found guilty in May following a criminal trial in District Court, Warwick, before Magistrate Judge J. Patrick O'Neill.

O'Neill had rejected Leonard's attempts to justify the punches and knee-shot that he delivered to Mattiello on March 5, 2020, in a secure area of the police station.

The station's surveillance cameras captured video of the altercation but no sound.

Mattiello had been muscled into custody after he wielded a piece of metal in a domestic disturbance.

He was a seasoned "pro" of the booking process and he agitated Leonard, said O'Neill, who described Leonard's knee-shot as an assault on a "defenseless person."

O'Neill sentenced him to a year of probation.

Leonard, who is suspended without pay, has appealed O'Neill's decision. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for early next month.

