The giant asset price crash that nobody is talking about

When thinking about falling asset values, we tend to focus on house prices, equities, and even fine art, wine and antique furniture.

But how about this for an asset price crash: when issued less than two years ago, the March 2073 Index-Linked Gilt was priced at around £330 per unit of stock; the current price is just £62, or less than a fifth of its value when initially sold.

The effect has been to transform a negative yield of 2.5pc into a positive one of 1.13pc. What possessed the original buyers to pay such an inflated price is anyone’s guess. Even when issued, it was obvious that there was a serious bout of inflation on the way.

The answer, I suppose, is that if God had not wanted them sheared, he would not have created sheep. Years of ultra-low interest rates had conditioned investors to think rates would remain low forever. Any inflation would be transitory, they assumed. Lessons are again being painfully relearnt.

The buyers would mainly have been UK pension funds planning to hold the stock to maturity for liability matching purposes, so it might in justification be argued that for them at least, any volatility in the price in the meantime doesn’t really matter.

Yet this is real money, and the losses are also real enough; almost unnoticed beyond the financial pages, government bonds have over the last two years experienced a bear market of dramatic proportions.

The long maturity 2075 Linker may be an extreme case, but no gilt-edged stock has gone unscathed, as the Government is finding to its cost with the unwinding at a big loss of the Bank of England’s “quantitative easing” asset purchase programme.

Stock bought at the top of the market is, bizarrely, being dumped at the bottom, with the taxpayer forced to pick up the losses.

In the past week, the bond market sell-off has reignited anew, fed by the idea that though interest rates may now have peaked, central banks are likely to hold them at elevated levels for longer than previously thought – “Table Mountain” rather than the up and down Matterhorn profile once assumed.

If this had been the equity or housing market, today’s ongoing crash would regularly have been front page news, yet outside the cognoscenti of finance, it’s been barely noticed.

What of course has been noticed is fast-rising inflation and interest rates; the bond market crash is just the flip side of this bigger story. As interest rates rise, asset prices fall.

Yet the collapse in values also serves as a powerful reminder that there is no such thing as “a risk-free asset”, an idea that nevertheless continues to underpin government bond markets and is the only reason investors buy into them in the first place.

When investing in a government bond, you do at least know that it will pay back its face value in full on maturity, assuming the Government doesn’t default in the meantime, which in Britain at least has never happened. The same, by the way, cannot be said of Germany, France or even the US.

The primary risk is nevertheless inflation, which is a sort of legal, backdoor form of default, and if a foreign purchaser, also that of currency depreciation. These two factors can destroy value just as effectively as any volatility in prices.

We’ve been here before. It was even worse in the 1970s and early 80s, when generations of savers were wiped out by exposure to government bonds. As inflation gathered pace, we saw something close to a buyers’ strike, causing rates to spike even further.

Then along came Paul Volcker with what today may sound like obvious common sense but at the time was a completely revelatory thought: that unless the Federal Reserve started setting interest rates at above the rate of inflation, investors would stop buying government bonds altogether.

The Fed acted accordingly and, lo and behold, inflation began to abate, sparking a near 40-year bull market in government bonds. Eventually governments found they could borrow for next to nothing.

And with few exceptions, indeed they did, culminating in an orgy of new borrowing during the pandemic, when compliant central banks stood ready to buy up the debt as fast as it could be issued.

It is a constant source of amazement that there hasn’t already been greater system damage from this period of abject madness. The only obvious examples of it so far are the entirely self-inflicted Liability Driven Investment crisis of Liz Truss’s short-lived premiership, and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US, where deposits had been vested in devaluing US Treasuries.

There must be a litany of other such cases hiding in the woodwork, particularly in the shadow banking sector. In any case, you’d expect greater carnage after such a correction. The Financial Stability Board’s Klaas Knot recently launched a probe into the potential vulnerabilities, but it may already be too late.

And so to the $64 trillion question. Has the bond market rout now largely run its course? The answer depends on the future trajectory of inflation.

Markets continue to bet heavily on the idea of a “soft landing”, or a steady reduction in inflation back to target but without a significant increase in unemployment or reduction in output.

Historically, this hardly ever occurs. Almost invariably, central banks overdo the tightening and end up collapsing the economy.

What is genuinely different this time, however, is the still buoyant jobs market. This has shown recent signs of weakening in Britain and Europe, but is still going gangbusters in the US.

The oil price has also begun to tick upwards again, igniting fears of another winter energy crisis. In other words, it is not yet entirely clear that the inflationary dragon has been slain.

Yet if interest rates have indeed plateaued, then government bond prices can also be assumed to have largely bottomed out and might even be seen as offering decent value again.

Bond prices typically begin to rally around three to four months after official policy rates reach their peak. But we cannot yet be certain we are at that peak. Central banks are keeping the markets guessing. Is this the top, or just a pause for breath?

Governments and bond market investors the world over will be praying that it is the former, and that’s possibly the way to bet.

But don’t expect things to return to the way they were. Remember the Volcker Rule: the only guarantee of price stability is that interest rates are always higher than the rate of inflation. That’s what normality should look like, not the zero-interest rate environment of the pre-pandemic decade.

