The giant 'Black Lives Matter' mural painted on a street leading to the White House is now visible from Apple Maps

Apple Maps

The "Black Lives Matter" mural that's been painted on a street leading up to the White House in Washington D.C. is now visible from Apple Maps.

You can see the mural when typing in the street address or "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and zooming in while in satellite view.

The painting is not yet visible on Google Maps' satellite view.

The mural is visible when searching for the address 901 16 St. NW in Washington D.C. and then zooming in closely in Apple Maps in satellite view, as 9to5Mac first noticed. The painting isn't currently visible in Google Maps' satellite view.

The mural stretches across two blocks on 16th street and was painted at the request of Mayor Muriel Bowser. The area has also been officially renamed "Black Lives Matter Plaza." Both Apple Maps and Google Maps also recognize the new "Black Lives Matter Plaza" name as a destination as well.

The mural came after days of protests had been held across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck.

The painting has been called a "powerful work of art" by US Representative and civil rights leader John Lewis, according to CNN, but the DC chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement said it was a "performative distraction from real policy changes."

The CEOs from both Apple and Google have recently spoken out about their respective company's values following Floyd's death. Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a letter on the company's homepage condemning racism and saying Apple "must do more" to combat racial injustice. The letter came shortly after Cook sent a similar memo to staff regarding the company's values and mission and following comments from tech venture capitalist Vinod Khosla urging Cook to speak out publicly.

