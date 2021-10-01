Giant California trees wrapped for fire protection

Reuters
The Philippines further loosened coronavirus restrictions in the capital region on Friday, allowing restaurants to accept more guests and gyms to reopen after recording a decline in daily COVID 19 cases. The Philippines, which is battling one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, is gradually relaxing curbs to allow the recovery of the economy. An alert level system first and small-scale lockdown system imposed on the capital region on Sept. 16 to allow for greater mobility and more businesses to reopen will remain in place up to Oct. 15.