Giant California trees wrapped for fire protection

Associated Press

An erupting volcano on a Spanish island off northwest Africa blew open another fissure on its hillside Friday as authorities recorded eight new earthquakes up to magnitude 3.5. The new fissure is the third to crack open since the Cumbre Vieja crater erupted on La Palma island on Sept. 19. Authorities were waiting to see whether lava from the new fissure would join the main flow, which has reached the Atlantic Ocean.