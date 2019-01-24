Giant couture meme dresses are the most relatable fashion on the runway

Nicole Gallucci

Viktor & Rolf's Spring 2019 Couture Collection has arrived, and let me tell ya, fashion will never be the same.

During Fashion Week in Paris on Wednesday, ambitious designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren debuted their latest line of tulle-heavy ball gowns on the runway. The expensive and elaborate dresses were each adorned with bold, dramatic statements like "Leave me alone," "Go to hell," "I'm not shy I just don't like you," and a simple yet powerful, "NO." 

For many, the gowns came across as honest, weird, hilariously blunt, and extremely relatable. So naturally, as soon as photos hit the internet they were turned into memes.

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

SEE ALSO: 7 of 2018's worst fashion trends

If you have yet to experience the cathartic, mood altering brilliance of Viktor & Rolf's line — don't worry, we put together some highlights. Feel free to tag yourself while you're scrolling, too. At this very moment, for instance, I personally identify best with "NO."

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Whether you're into fashion or not, there's no denying this is pretty profound stuff. I mean, tell me you wouldn't want to wear one of these to work, or on a date, or to a party, or literally anywhere in 2019.

Some say the inspiration behind the line was to mock Instagram posts, while others swear the designs were born from staring at the Forever 21 sales rack for some extended period of time. But everyone agrees the Viktor & Rolf dresses are an absolute mood.

Fashion statement? Achieved.

WATCH: R. Kelly has been dropped by Sony Music

Uploads%252fvideo uploaders%252fdistribution thumb%252fimage%252f90271%252fe3460cdd 9df6 4c3a bee6 f7f9d2950167.jpg%252foriginal.jpg?signature=dxm89ev0h 6ep8xosbqen kbbtk=&source=https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws