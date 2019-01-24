Giant couture meme dresses are the most relatable fashion on the runway

Viktor & Rolf's Spring 2019 Couture Collection has arrived, and let me tell ya, fashion will never be the same.

During Fashion Week in Paris on Wednesday, ambitious designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren debuted their latest line of tulle-heavy ball gowns on the runway. The expensive and elaborate dresses were each adorned with bold, dramatic statements like "Leave me alone," "Go to hell," "I'm not shy I just don't like you," and a simple yet powerful, "NO."

For many, the gowns came across as honest, weird, hilariously blunt, and extremely relatable. So naturally, as soon as photos hit the internet they were turned into memes.

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. More

Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

SEE ALSO: 7 of 2018's worst fashion trends

If you have yet to experience the cathartic, mood altering brilliance of Viktor & Rolf's line — don't worry, we put together some highlights. Feel free to tag yourself while you're scrolling, too. At this very moment, for instance, I personally identify best with "NO."

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. More

Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. More

Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images