Giant couture meme dresses are the most relatable fashion on the runway

Viktor & Rolf's Spring 2019 Couture Collection has arrived, and let me tell ya, fashion will never be the same.
During Fashion Week in Paris on Wednesday, ambitious designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren debuted their latest line of tulle-heavy ball gowns on the runway. The expensive and elaborate dresses were each adorned with bold, dramatic statements like "Leave me alone," "Go to hell," "I'm not shy I just don't like you," and a simple yet powerful, "NO."
For many, the gowns came across as honest, weird, hilariously blunt, and extremely relatable. So naturally, as soon as photos hit the internet they were turned into memes.
Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
If you have yet to experience the cathartic, mood altering brilliance of Viktor & Rolf's line — don't worry, we put together some highlights. Feel free to tag yourself while you're scrolling, too. At this very moment, for instance, I personally identify best with "NO."
Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Whether you're into fashion or not, there's no denying this is pretty profound stuff. I mean, tell me you wouldn't want to wear one of these to work, or on a date, or to a party, or literally anywhere in 2019.
Some say the inspiration behind the line was to mock Instagram posts, while others swear the designs were born from staring at the Forever 21 sales rack for some extended period of time. But everyone agrees the Viktor & Rolf dresses are an absolute mood.
THE SIGNS AS VIKTOR & ROLF SPRING COUTURE pic.twitter.com/K0ZXI3Ppmr
— not all geminis (@notallgeminis) January 24, 2019
me: omg I hate attention
also me: pic.twitter.com/BtOLVY8YPi
— Jᴀᴄᴋ 👑✨ (@JackDMurphy) January 23, 2019
Thrilled to announce that thanks to the Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture show I've found my Oscars dress and also what I plan to be buried in!!! pic.twitter.com/v9396J1S54
— Julia (@JuliaHass) January 23, 2019
Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture is speaking to me on a spiritual level. #PFW pic.twitter.com/rZp5UxfyoZ
— Ellis Rose Crawshaw (@ellisrosec) January 23, 2019
viktor & rolf ss19 givin a MOOD pic.twitter.com/8bA6dtMUmm
— Phoebe (@_bowsher) January 24, 2019
My 2019 forever mood brought to you by Viktor & Rolf. pic.twitter.com/YPQn0iV2z6
— Maren (@marstarmpls) January 24, 2019
instead of memes and gifs, i will be speaking in viktor & rolf couture spring 2019 from here on out pic.twitter.com/nnTR8y2IWX
— alexa tietjen (@hernameislex) January 23, 2019
Fashion statement? Achieved.