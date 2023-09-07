Giant Eagle: Change of heart about paper bag fee
Starting Thursday, Giant Eagle is no longer charging customers five cents apiece for paper shopping bags.
The Bolt EUV's charging cable might not stop charging when unplugged, which could deliver a brief shock to the person holding it.
Apple’s latest fall iPhone event — “Wonderlust” — is nearly here. Four new iPhones and a couple of Apple Watch models are expected to take center stage when the company showcases its latest products. USB-C should be in the spotlight as Apple changes its charging ports in response to new EU regulations.
Stocks were lower on Thursday amid building signs the US economy could be running hot.
Honda announced today that it’s switching to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for upcoming EVs sold on the continent. Honda models that go on sale in 2025 and later will use NACS instead of the Combined Charging System (CCS).
Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.
Walker transferred to UNC to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."
BMW is one of several automakers that have been nickel and diming customers, including with a monthly subscription for heated seats in certain models and territories. The company has dropped that controversial practice to focus on paid software services — it doesn't plan to charge drivers extra to use hardware features that are already in their cars anymore.
Honda has confirmed it'll be the latest automaker to adopt Tesla's charger standard, otherwise known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which the latter automaker made an official open standard in November of last year. Honda executives had confirmed in August that the automaker would be adopting Tesla's port, but hadn't yet provided clear specifics on exactly when. A press release from the Japanese car maker today makes explicit that Honda EV models that go on sale in North America beginning in 2025 will use the NACS standard, beginning with a brand new EV model to be introduced to the market that year.
Danny Masterson, former star of "That '70s Show," was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in early 2000s.
The practice has been called "factory-like" with influencers filming in a similar environment to a call center — everyone streaming in the same room or area — hawking products to thousands of viewers.
The beginning of the NFL season is here, so lean on Fantasy Football Live to help get your Week 1 lineup ready.
Momentum could send oil prices to $100 as crude market 'often overshoots and overcorrects,' say RBC Capital analysts
Anthropic, the AI startup co-founded by ex-OpenAI employees, today announced the launch of its first consumer-facing premium subscription plan, Claude Pro, for Claude 2 -- Anthropic's AI-powered, text-analyzing chatbot. For the monthly price of $20 in the U.S., or £18 in the U.K., customers get "5x more usage" than the free Claude 2 tier provides, the ability to send "many more" messages, priority access to Claude 2 during high-traffic periods and early access to new features. Claude Pro is priced the same as OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI's paid plan for ChatGPT -- a Claude 2 rival.
The FDIC released its quarterly look at the banking industry, showing that deposits dropped again in the second quarter and a key measure of profitability tightened.
The biggest news stories this morning: EU reveals six tech giants that’ll be hit by its new competition laws, No plans for a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expansion, The Grammys will consider viral song with Drake and The Weeknd AI vocals for awards after all.
Biles won her historic eighth U.S. women's all-around championship in August after two years away following the 2020 Olympics.
Iowa State's starting QB last year faces a permanent loss of NCAA eligibility.
