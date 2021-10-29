Giant Eagle settles pharmacy lawsuits with Ohio counties

MARK GILLISPIE
·2 min read

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the four retail pharmacy companies on trial for their alleged roles in fostering an opioid crisis in two Ohio counties announced Friday it had settled lawsuits filed by 10 government entities in the state that have accused the companies of creating a public nuisance.

The settlement by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle includes Lake and Trumbull counties, whose federal lawsuits are being heard in a bellwether trial in Cleveland that began in early October. The other defendants on trial are CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

Settlement terms were not announced. Another pharmacy chain, Rite-Aid, settled with the two counties in August. Rite-Aid agreed to pay Trumbull County $1.5 million. The amount Lake County will receive has not been disclosed.

Giant Eagle in a joint statement with a committee representing plaintiffs in the national litigation denied causing the opioid crisis but said it recognizes the severity of the crisis, the impact on the public and the “hard work of the public officials working to address the harms.”

“Giant Eagle intends to continue helping the communities in which it operates to address the opioid crisis in a productive way,” the statement said.

In a separate statement, Lake and Trumbull County officials said they are focused on “supporting our necessary action to combat the persistent negative impacts caused by the opioid epidemic.”

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster is overseeing the current trial in Cleveland and supervises nearly 3,000 opioid lawsuits filed from across the country.

More than 500,000 people in the U.S. have died from drug overdoses in the last two decades.

The Cleveland trial has been focused on how the companies contributed to the opioid crisis by filling millions of prescriptions for addictive pain killers. All four companies at various times also distributed those drugs to their retail pharmacies.

Around 80 million prescription painkillers were dispensed in Trumbull County between 2012 and 2016 — 400 for every county resident — while 61 million pills were dispensed in Lake County during that five-year period — 265 pills for every resident.

The cost of abating the crisis in each county totals around $1 billion, one of the counties' attorneys has said.

“We were hit with a tsunami and we were pulling bodies out of the water,” April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health & Recovery Board, testified earlier this week.

The counties are arguing that the companies' lax or nonexistent controls and systems for detecting suspicious orders and prescriptions contributed to the crisis. The companies have said their pharmacies filled prescriptions written by doctors for legitimate medical needs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol Police officer charged with obstructing Jan. 6 investigation resigns from force

    A U.S. Capitol Police Officer, who was indicted on obstruction of justice charges in the Jan. 6 riot investigation, resigned on Friday, ending his 25-year career on the force, NBC News reports. Driving the news: Michael A. Riley, 50, was charged earlier this month after he allegedly helped hide evidence of a participant's involvement in the Jan. 6 riot. He pled not guilty to the obstruction charges.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: Riley is acc

  • St. Louis plaintiffs file notice to take sworn depositions of Stan Kroenke, Clark Hunt

    With the Rams relocation litigation moving to trial, the period for conducting discovery has ended. That makes recent developments a little confusing, on the surface. According to Daniel Wallach, the St. Louis plaintiffs have filed formal notices to take the depositions of Rams owner Stan Kroenke and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. Nothing prevents a party [more]

  • Hazing at Texas university left fraternity pledges ‘permanently disfigured,’ suit says

    The fraternity members allegedly poured various substances on the pledges, including an industrial strength cleaner.

  • Mastodon issues 30-day ultimatum to Trump's social network over misuse of its code

    Former President Trump's new social network might be in hot water before it even launches. Mastodon, a free social media framework, alleges that Truth Social is passing open source software off as its own, and has given them 30 days to fix this. In a post to the Mastodon blog, founder and CEO Eugen Rochko explained that the problem is not simply that Truth Social uses Mastodon, but that it does so while claiming ownership over the site's code.

  • First financial verdict dealt to City of Las Vegas in years-long Badlands battle

    The first financial verdict has been dealt to the City of Las Vegas in its ongoing battle over the Badlands golf course, and as it’s a big one: $34 million. 13 Investigates' Darcy Spears has been on top of this long-running legal fight and as she reports, this is just the beginning.

  • Los Angeles County set to pay two families over photos from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

    Like Kobe Bryant's widow, other victims' families sued Los Angeles County over photos taken of dead bodies at helicopter crash site.

  • Court to Unseal Files in South Dakota Billionaire Child Porn Probe

    REUTERSThe South Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday moved to unseal search warrants in connection with a reported child porn probe investigation into the state’s richest man, T. Denny Sanford.Sanford was not explicitly named in the court filings, which referred instead to an “implicated individual.” He has been widely reported as the subject of the investigation, however, and his lawyer was listed as the appellant’s representative. He has not been charged with any crimes.Two media outlets that ha

  • Australia's Crown Resorts settles lawsuit on 2016 China marketing for $94 million

    The company said settling the lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/article/us-crown-resorts-lawsuit-idUSKBN1DY028 for A$125 million ($94.25 million) was a "commercial decision" and comes days after Crown was found unsuitable to hold a gambling licence in Melbourne but was allowed to continue running it under supervision. Shares of Crown dived 14% on Oct. 17, 2016 after it confirmed that some of its staff in China had been detained for illegally promoting gambling. The settlement was without an admission of liability and Crown expects to recover a large portion of it from its insurers, which it cautioned was still subject to negotiations.

  • Judge accused of racist, sexist remarks is ordered removed

    A complaint accuses Probate Judge Randy Jinks of speaking disparagingly of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, and sharing a video of a woman doing a striptease.

  • Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime—but No One Told His Accuser

    Spencer Platt/GettyDisgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was hit Thursday with a misdemeanor complaint for forcible touching—before his accuser or the prosecutor signed off on charges.The complaint filed in Albany City Court means that Cuomo will have to appear in court on Nov. 17. His lawyer accused the sheriff who filed the complaint of playing politics.Forcible touching, a Class A misdemeanor, is punishable by up to one year in prison or three years probation. To get a conviction, prose

  • Facing court deadline, Prince Andrew set to respond to sexual assault complaint

    Britain's Prince Andrew faces a deadline Friday to file a response to a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in New York by an alleged victim of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre, 38, claims she was directed by Epstein and his former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, to have sex with the prince at Epstein's Manhattan mansion and elsewhere in 2001, before she turned 18. Prince Andrew and Maxwell have both denied Giuffre's allegations.

  • ‘The Fix Was In’: DOJ Takes on Chicken Insiders in Price-Fixing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- “The fix was in.” That’s what the Justice Department charged against major players in the U.S. chicken industry as a hotly anticipated criminal antitrust trial got underway in Denver this week. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeAt the heart of the matter

  • Prince Andrew 'unequivocally' denies Giuffre's sexual abuse claims, seeks to end lawsuit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Britain's Prince Andrew on Friday rejected Virginia Giuffre's accusations that he sexually abused her more than two decades ago when she was 17, and urged a U.S. judge to dismiss her civil lawsuit. In filings with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the Duke of York called Giuffre's "baseless" lawsuit an effort to "achieve another payday" from her accusations against the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. Andrew, 61, who is Queen Elizabeth's second son, also said he was released from liability under a 2009 settlement agreement between Giuffre and Epstein, a registered sex offender.

  • SPPI Lawsuit Filed: Jakubowitz Law Pursues Claims on Behalf of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI).CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS:https://claimyourloss.com/securities/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20745&from=5Affected shareholders purchased shares of SPPI between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged

  • Why NC nursing facility residents and their families are living in fear

    Eighteen months into the pandemic, vaccination rates about nursing facility staff are lagging. NC needs a mandate. (Opinion)

  • VIPS INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Vipshop Holdings Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - VIPS

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.SO WHAT: If you purchased Vipshop securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of ...

  • Cuomo accused of groping woman, a misdemeanor sex crime

    Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was accused in a criminal complaint Thursday of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, two months after he resigned under pressure in a sexual harassment scandal. The one-page complaint, filed by an investigator with the Albany County Sheriff's Office, accused Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman's shirt on Dec. 7, 2020. The document didn't name the woman but Cuomo had been publicly accused of groping an aide, Brittany Commisso, at the executive mansion in Albany last year around that date.

  • LA County reportedly set to pay $2.5 million in settlements over Kobe Bryant crash photos

    LA County reportedly set to pay $2.5 million in settlements over Kobe Bryant crash photos

  • County to consider $2.5-million settlement with families in Kobe Bryant crash photo suits

    Los Angeles County supervisors will consider a $2.5-million settlement for two families suing over the unauthorized sharing of photos from the crash.

  • ‘Justice prevails,’ says attorney who argued Charleston massacre victims had right to sue

    An $88 million settlement for the survivors and families of the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting comes after a court ruling allowed the case to go forward. | Opinion