Giant East Yorkshire puffin statues to be auctioned for charity

Giant sculptures of puffins which have been on display along the East Yorkshire coast are to go under the hammer later to raise cash for charity.

The 42 fibreglass effigies had been on show in Withernsea, Hull, Bempton, Kilnsea, Bridlington and Hornsea.

The Puffins Galore arts trail closed in April, with 14 of the birds now up for grabs at an auction in Bridlington.

Andrew Baitson, from Gilbert Baitson Auctioneers, said: "We love auctioning these wonderful animal sculptures."

Mr Baitson said the bird sculptures "generate so much interest and there's a very special excitement in the room when they come under the hammer.

"And, of course, it's great to get the very best price so that the charities all benefit."

The Puffins Galore project aimed to attract visitors to the coast in East Yorkshire while highlighting threats to wildlife.

The proceeds from the sale of the 14 artworks are to be be donated to the project's charity partners, the RNLI, RSPB, Hornsea Inshore Rescue and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

A spokesperson for Puffins Galore said the charities were selected for their "important role in the protection of the wildlife of the seas and coasts, or for their essential work saving lives at sea".

The puffins which will not be included in the auction have been purchased by their sponsors and will be going to their new homes after auction day, with some remaining on public display.

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive of Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District, said the Puffins Galore project had "really brought together areas across the Yorkshire coast, as well as driving footfall to the area.

"This final chapter for the puffins is a fantastic way to give back and support some of our well-respected charity partners," she added.

Director of Puffins Galore, Rick Welton, said about 200,000 people had participated in the sculpture trail, which had "encouraged visitors to quieter parts of the East Yorkshire coast and raised awareness of local businesses and organisations".

The project had "really captured the public's imagination", Mr Welton added.

