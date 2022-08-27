Giant eye murals bear witness to Palestinians in Jerusalem

·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — A group of artists has filled a Palestinian area of east Jerusalem with paintings of large, wide-open eyes. The murals are a reminder that all eyes are on the neighborhood of Silwan, a flashpoint where Palestinians say Israeli forces and settlers are working to drive them out of their homes.

The eye murals are so giant that they make you feel they are watching you wherever you walk in the neighborhood. Many are painted on the walls of decaying Palestinian homes alongside national symbols.

“The staring eyes say to people that we see them and they should see us too," says Jawad Siyam, director of Madaa-Silwan Creative Center.

“We want to say that we are here — we love our land and our home.”

Since 2015, the center has worked with U.S. artists to create the murals and maintain them. In total, they have made about 2,000 feet of graffiti and paintings.

The “I Witness Silwan” art project depicts the eyes of Palestinian and international leaders and influencers. It also features symbols such as the goldfinch and poppy, which Palestinians call their national flower.

Organizers say the art project aims at drawing attention to the displacements the Palestinians face in this neighborhood near the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israel occupied Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed the holy city as its indivisible capital. The Palestinians claim the eastern part as the capital of their future state. Peace talks between the two sides ground to a halt years ago.

The Silwan project says it aims to counter Israeli settler groups that work to boost the Jewish presence in predominantly Arab or Palestinian areas of the contested holy city.

Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem face Israeli arrests, home raids, demolitions, and the threat of evictions. Israeli rights group B’Tselem says Israel is “enjoying far-reaching powers with no accountability for their actions" in running the lives of Palestinians in the area.

Recommended Stories

  • A man found dinosaur bones in his yard. It could lead to largest skeleton ever found in Europe

    A man in Portugal stumbled upon fossil fragments while working in his yard. They may belong to the largest dinosaur remains ever discovered in Europe.

  • Airstrike hits kindergarten in capital of Ethiopia's Tigray

    An airstrike by Ethiopia's air force hit a kindergarten in the country's embattled Tigray region, causing deaths and injuries on Friday, according to local broadcasters. It was the latest escalation of a conflict that has created a humanitarian crisis for millions of people. Tigray Television quoted witnesses saying the afternoon attack hit a kindergarten called Red Kids Paradise in the Tigrayan capital of Mekele.

  • 50 Cent Inks Partnership With Houston Texans

    Fif's foundation and spirits entities aim to give back to the city's community.

  • ECB needs another big rate hike in September, Kazaks says

    A euro zone recession is now very likely but that alone will not bring down inflation and the European Central Bank should opt for a big rate hike next month, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said on Saturday. The ECB raised rates by 50 basis points in July to zero and a similar move is being priced in for Sept 8 but some policymakers have started talking about an even bigger increase as the inflation outlook is deteriorating. "Frontloading rate hikes is a reasonable policy choice," Kazaks, Latvia's central bank chief, told Reuters.

  • Special Report: Redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search unsealed

    The affidavit used to support the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, known as Mar-a-Lago, was unsealed on Friday. The judge who approved the warrant ruled Thursday that the affidavit could be released after officials redacted certain sensitive information. Major Garrett anchors a CBS News Special Report from Washington with reporting and analysis from Robert Costa, Catherine Herridge and Jeff Pegues.

  • Republicans fight new NC election rules, led by Trump lawyer central to 2020 conspiracies

    Cleta Mitchell, who tried to overturn the 2020 election, is helping train hundreds of North Carolinians as observers at polling places. “Somehow, that is threatening to the existing bureaucracy,” she said.

  • Atlanta-based rapper Dirty Tay identified as man arrested in shooting of 3-year-old

    The 24-year-old rapper is signed to Atlanta-based, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby.

  • Russia will no longer be player on European energy market Zelenskyy

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Thursday, 25 August 2022, 22:25 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russian anti-European policy in the energy sector is destructive for the Russian Federation itself.

  • Eye Opener: New details emerge from Mar-a-Lago affidavit

    New details have surfaced from the affidavit used to justify the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Also, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made strong comments on the future plans to raise interest rates, which led to a sell-off on Wall Street. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • Florida residents face up to 5 years behind bars after pleading guilty in scheme to sell Ashley Biden diary

    Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas for $40,000, prosecutors said Thursday.

  • State Department Officials Are 'Very Concerned' About American Woman Jailed in Russia, Her Friend Says

    Anita Martinez tells PEOPLE she received a call from a Bureau of Consular Affairs official who told her the U.S. is doing everything it can to ensure Sarah Krivanek’s well-being

  • RNC says national spokesman ‘no longer works’ for party

    Paris Dennard, a conservative commentator and onetime surrogate for former President Trump, is out at the Republican National Committee (RNC). Dennard had been serving as a national spokesperson and director of Black media affairs for the RNC since March 2020. In a statement, RNC chief of staff Mike Reed confirmed that Dennard was no longer…

  • Opinion: Businesses Strike Back as DeSantis Criticizes Corporations

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state is "fighting back," but who is the enemy the anti-LGBTQ+ governor is trying to combat?

  • Shania Twain steps back in time in new throwback TikTok video: 'Perfection'

    The Canadian country-pop icon brought her fans back to the 1980s in a new TikTok video.

  • Ukrainians pay for ‘revenge’ messages on army shells

    STORY: This is a so-called "revenge message" written on a Ukrainian artillery shell.They've become an outlet for those struggling with grief - like Yuliana Romaniv.She paid for a shell to bear the name of her favorite uncle, Andriy.“This is quite a personal signature. There could have been many of them, because war took away my relative, my friends, people who were exemplary to me in many ways. You feel powerless."Romaniv is among hundreds who have donated to 'Revengefor', a local crowdfunding website that raises money for the Ukrainian army by selling the messages.Its raised over $67,000 so far - and creator Oleksandr Arhat says all the messages have a story behind them......from friends to family - or even pets, lost in the war."We are not raising money for crime. We raise money to help the army that wages righteous, defensive and liberation war. So, we raise money to destroy the enemy that came on our land. Whoever considers it unfair, could just not donate."For Iryna Palamarchuk, sponsoring a shell has been almost therapeutic."I am a very kind person. But I will be happy if someone suffers on their side. One to one, no more, no less. They should suffer, the same as I. I can’t take up the rifle, because I wasn’t taught to do it. But I am happy that in such a way this projectile showed them my pain and my hatred towards them."Revengfor isn't the only website of its kind - and support for such crowdfunding groups has been growing.Thousands have died and over a third of Ukraine's 41 million people have been forced from their homes.Russia has repeatedly denied its forces are aiming at civilian targets, during what it calls a "special military operation".

  • Sen. Warnock Will Be At the Oct. 13th Debate in Macon, Georgia. Will Herschel Walker Show Up?

    As we head into the final stretch before the November midterm elections, one of the most anticipated debates falls on the Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and his Republican opponent Herschel Walker. We know both men will be present for the October 14th debate in Savannah. However, did you know there is a scheduled debate in Macon the day before? Sen. Warnock will be there, but it doesn’t look like Walker will join him because of the NFL football season.

  • Why Oil Has Stopped Spiking Six Months After Russia Invaded Ukraine

    The surge in crude prices may have peaked, but the ongoing war continues to squeeze natural gas costs heading into winter.

  • Florida students ignore lawmakers' free speech survey; expert calls response rate dismal

    The low response rate is not due to a lack of interest, said UF's Smith. Rather, it's "the product of fear" Florida lawmakers have created on campus.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended 4 school board members after a Parkland shooting grand jury investigation

    Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the school board for "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority" following a Parkland shooting investigation.

  • Jane Seymour shares 'magical' photo from Canadian getaway: 'So beautiful'

    The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star is currently in Kelowna, British Columbia working on an unspecified special project.