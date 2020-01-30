Giant Food Supports Black History Month Through Bags 4 My Cause

The Bags 4 My Cause program will allow customers to support local nonprofits throughout the month of February

LANDOVER, Md., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, is encouraging customers to join in its support of Black History Month through its charitable bag program, Bags 4 My Cause. The Bags 4 My Cause program was launched to support local nonprofit organizations while working to reduce single-use paper and plastic waste in the environment.

For the month of February, the Bags 4 My Cause bags will be available for purchase at all Giant stores retailing for $2.50 per bag, and will generate a $1 donation. Proceeds from each purchase of the bags from the month of February will be evenly distributed to four organizations that support black communities in the region. The four local non-profits that the bags will support for the month will include:

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington

U.S. Dream Academy

Greater Washington Urban League

Greater Baltimore Urban League

In addition to donations from the Bags 4 My Cause program, Giant employees will also be volunteering at U.S. Dream Academy as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington during the month of February.

"Giant has always been dedicated to being a better neighbor and giving back to our communities," said Robin Anderson, Vice President of Human Resources at Giant Food. "We are happy to celebrate Black History Month, not only with our community members and employees, but alongside the local nonprofits that work tirelessly to support the needs of our diverse neighbors."

To learn more about the Bags 4 My Cause program and track the various organizations supported and the number of shopping bags saved, visit https://giantfood.bags4mycause.com/. To date, Giant's Bags 4 My Cause program has raised over $54,000 in donations and supported over 750 nonprofits.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 162 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 162 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 80 full-service PNC Banks and 21 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 156 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

