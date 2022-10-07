Giant footprints? Highways? Pentagrams? New NASA photos of Europa ignite social media

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI photo
246
Mark Price
·3 min read

New high-resolution photos of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa show the surface is covered with something akin to highways rather than craters, and they go on for miles.

Europa is believed to be the most likely spot in the solar system to find life outside of Earth — but it would be aquatic, not land-dwelling.

NASA’s Juno mission captured the photos Sept. 29 during a rare flyby that got within about 256 miles of the surface, and scientists admit one photo “of the moon’s heavily fractured icy crust” is puzzling.

“The image covers about 93 miles (150 kilometers) by 125 miles (200 kilometers) of Europa’s surface, revealing a region crisscrossed with a network of fine grooves and double ridges (pairs of long parallel lines indicating elevated features in the ice),” NASA says.

“Near the upper right of the image, as well as just to the right and below center, are dark stains possibly linked to something from below erupting onto the surface.”

Social media commenters immediately began offering theories, with some calling the lines a road map of highways, others suggesting they’re tracks left by something sliding across the ice, and a few pointing out they saw pentagrams in the photo.

As for the “dark stains” NASA cited, some noted that spot looks more like one “giant footprint.”

NASA scientists have theories, too. They suspect the lines are spots where Europa’s surface “has pulled apart” and something dark “from beneath the surface” has filled in the crack.

“Many believe cracks and ridges on/in the ice shell marking weak lines within the moon’s ice crust,” according to Scott Bolton, principal investigator for the Juno mission.

The cracks are “emphasized and exacerbated by the swelling and falling of tides due to Jupiter’s gravitational pull,” he said.

Europa is believed to be circled by “a huge, salty, liquid ocean” topped with a 15-mile thick crust of ice. Temperatures range from minus 210 degrees Fahrenheit to minus 370 degrees at the poles, NASA says.

However, deep sea exploration on Earth has proven that life can be found at even the most extreme locations on Earth. Scientists speculate it may also be true elsewhere in the solar system.

“This image is unlocking an incredible level of detail in a region not previously imaged at such resolution and under such revealing illumination conditions,” said Heidi Becker, lead co-investigator for Juno’s Stellar Reference Unit.

“These features are so intriguing. Understanding how they formed – and how they connect to Europa’s history – informs us about internal and external processes shaping the icy crust.”

Juno began “completely focused on Jupiter,” but broadened its investigation to include the planet’s four largest moons, of which Europa is the smallest.

“In the early 2030s, the NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft will arrive and strive to answer these questions about Europa’s habitability. The data from the Juno flyby provides a preview of what that mission will reveal,” NASA says.

A ‘Waterworld’ like one seen in 1995 Kevin Costner sci-fi movie may have been found

A meteoroid crashed into Mars, and NASA recorded the odd sound it made. Have a listen

One of Jupiter’s moons may be suitable for life. NASA ‘flyby’ will probe icy crust

Recommended Stories

  • Full hunter's moon: What to know

    The full hunter's moon is expected to rise on Sunday. NASA said the moon would appear full for about three days, from Saturday morning through Tuesday morning.

  • What October 2022's Full Moon In Aries Means For You And Your Sign

    The full Moon in Aries occurs October 9 during a meteor shower. Here's what the Hunter's Moon has in store for each zodiac sign. Read on for horoscopes.

  • An afternoon with Robbi Jade Lew, the woman at the center of the poker cheating scandal

    Robbi Jade Lew invited me to a jeweler in an effort to prove her ruby ring didn't help her win the Texas Hold 'Em hand that has rocked the poker world.

  • Analysis-Defeats in Ukraine stoke crisis for Vladimir Putin

    President Vladimir Putin is grappling with the gravest domestic crisis of his 23-year rule: an increasingly public quarrel inside the Russian elite over who is to blame for the battlefield defeats in Ukraine. Since he was handed the Kremlin top job by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999, Putin has built around him a fiercely loyal new elite of former spies, businessmen and technocrats who agreed to resolve all disputes in private. But the humiliating defeats of a former superpower at the hands of much smaller Ukraine have weakened Putin's authority and stoked a sense of crisis in Moscow not felt since the chaos of the 1990s that he had vowed to extinguish.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Drop in Demand as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsAfter years of record capital spending, chipmakers are warning on a week

  • ‘Bros’ Decoded: Why You Shouldn’t Read Too Much Into the Gay Rom-Com’s Weak Box Office

    Hollywood rarely acknowledges underrepresented communities, and when they do, that representation has an absurd amount of pressure placed upon it

  • "I Did The Opposite": People Are Revealing Realistic Dating And Safety Tips That First-Time Daters Should Follow At All Costs, And I Appreciate Their Honesty

    "This will save time on meeting with people."View Entire Post ›

  • ‘Long, Long, Long’: The Story Behind The Song

    Written towards the end of the 'White Album' sessions, ‘Long, Long, Long’ was one of George Harrison’s most notable spiritual songs.

  • Liz Truss ‘demanded no EU flags’ at Prague European summit

    Summit organisers eschew Flag of Europe but some EU leaders bring own flags

  • Georgia Judge Rejects State Bid to Delay Hearing on Abortion Law

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge will hear arguments challenging Georgia’s “heartbeat” abortion ban just two weeks before the November midterm elections, rejecting a request from the state that the hearing be delayed until after the vote.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His D

  • Dennis Allen says QB Andy Dalton will start for the Saints again in Week 5

    Dennis Allen says QB Andy Dalton will start for the Saints again in Week 5 with Jameis Winston still on the mend:

  • The Sky Today, October 8, 2022

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • Autumn COVID variants look shockingly similar and powerful for these 2 reasons

    Omicron variants are becoming increasingly similar. It could make them easier to fight—or harder to control.

  • The Hunter's Moon, the 1st full moon of fall, will rise this weekend

    Two weeks have passed since the official start of autumn, and one of the first astronomical events of the new season is about to take place over the weekend. As the sun sets on Sunday, the full Hunter's Moon will rise in the eastern sky, glowing throughout the entirety of the cool fall night. The moonlight may be so bright that people who step outside may see their shadow, at least in areas where cloud-free conditions are in the forecast. A full moon rises seen from a hilltop overlooking the Syr

  • Why Saudi Arabia Rebuffed Biden’s Pleas for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The US has accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia after it led OPEC+ in a shock decision to slash crude output, keeping oil prices high at a time of global concern about inflation. The world’s largest oil exporter insists the decision was about economics, not politics. Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, Passwor

  • Biden-Harris Administration aims to close racial wealth gap

    This week, Vice President Kamala Harris announced several actions that the Biden-Harris administration has taken to ensure that financial lenders […] The post Biden-Harris Administration aims to close racial wealth gap appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 2 Fat Bears Have Formed A Friendship Experts Say Is Groundbreaking

    It's Fat Bear Week, and an unlikely friendship is in bloom.

  • Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and the 'Amsterdam' cast on working with legendary actor, Robert De Niro: 'It's like doing a scene with the Eiffel Tower'

    When you look at the lineup of Hollywood legends and heavyweights who make up the star-studded cast of Amsterdam, it's no surprise that it was six years in the making.Helmed by five-time Oscar-nominated director and writer David O. Russell, the period piece is a mystery comedy thriller starring an ensemble cast that includes a who's who of actors, from Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, John David Washington and Margot Robbie to Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña and Taylor Swift. Amsterdam follows three friends — a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer — who are caught up in the mysterious murder of a U.S. senator, and is based on the real-life 1933 U.S. political conspiracy called the Business Plot, which aimed to overthrow the government of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and install a dictator. Wealthy businessmen were attempting to create a fascist veterans' organization with the goal of instating retired Marine Corps Major General Smedley Butler as its leader. Butler is the real-life inspiration behind De Niro's General Gil Dillenbeck in the film.

  • Sri Lanka’s top court allows proceedings in begin against ousted leader Rajapaksa

    Case filed by rights group Transparency International calls for accountability for island nation’s leadership

  • Valkyrie Funds, Ark Invest Say Crypto Has Hit ‘Bottom’ Amid Recession Woes

    Frank Downing, director of research at Ark Invest and Steven McClurg, co-founder of asset management firm Valkyrie, joined “First Mover,” to discuss why crypto may have reached its “bottom,” and their crypto-focused separate managed accounts (SMAs).