Giant George Santos Balloon on the National Mall Has the Internet in Stitches





George Santos Balloon in D.C.

Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a striking and hilarious display of political protest, a 15-foot inflatable caricature of embattled gay New York Rep. George Santos was erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, amid the escalating calls for his removal from Congress.

The balloon, commissioned by MoveOn Political Action, depicts Santos adorned with a red tie labeled “full of lies,” drawing attention to the controversy surrounding his tenure.



MoveOn is a progressive group that engages in activism around Democratic causes.

HAHAHA: this 15 foot balloon of George Santos is currently sitting outside of Congress as Santos may be expelled this week. This is hilarious and it looks just like him! Santos must be removed from the House. His lies cannot be overlooked. — (@)

HAHAHA: this 15 foot balloon of George Santos is currently sitting outside of Congress as Santos may be expelled this week. This is hilarious and it looks just like him! Santos must be removed from the House. His lies cannot be overlooked.

The event, part of the “Expel Santos NOW Action” organized by MoveOn, commenced at Union Square before making its way closer to Capitol Hill. This visual spectacle coincides with a growing sentiment against Santos following a series of revelations about his conduct and background — including that he spent campaign money on luxury goods and OnlyFans. A recent report by the House Ethics Committee, finding “substantial evidence” of Santos’s lawbreaking, has further fueled the outcry against the New York representative.

Alongside protest balloon, MoveOn has initiated a petition demanding Santos’s resignation or expulsion. The petition, authored by Anne Wolfson, has already amassed over 154,934 signatures, nearing its target of 200,000. It underscores Santos’s deceit regarding his background and qualifications as well as his alleged fraud, arguing that his presence in Congress disrespects and disservices the electorate of New York’s 3rd District.

Big George Santos balloon in front of the Capitol. Covering for @WashBlade — (@)

Big George Santos balloon in front of the Capitol. Covering for @WashBlade

Several individuals who signed the petition expressed frustration with the current state of Congress and the need for ethical integrity in elected officials.



On X, many were amused by the balloon.

"What’s great about the @MoveOn balloon is that it flails and lies just like George Santos," one user wrote.

Another felt inspired by Katy Perry lyrics to write, "Do u ever feel… like a George Santos balloon… drifting through the wind… wanting to start again."

Despite the mounting pressure, Santos has survived two expulsion votes, with reports indicating a shift in the stance of some lawmakers following the House Ethics Committee’s findings. Santos has announced his decision not to seek a second term, citing biases against him. He is expected to hold a press conference on the Capitol steps on Thursday morning.

the George Santos balloon has exceeded expectations

“We’ve got this little pile of money from people’s donations. How could we best use it to pressure the House to expel Santos?” “Giant balloon.” “Ah yea great call”

George Santos Balloon labeled 'full of lies' spotted outside Capitol in Washington DC. 😂👏🏻

What’s great about the @MoveOn balloon is that it flails and lies just like George Santos

Giant George Santos balloon in DC; as full of hot air as he is.

Is this balloon of George Santos filled with hot air?

Do u ever feel… like a George Santos balloon… drifting through the wind… wanting to start again

But are the shoes Ferragamo?

and he's gone

what if we kissed 😳 by the 15 foot George Santos balloon outside the US Capitol 😳