Giant graffiti peregrine falcons fly into Derby

An artist has spray painted two giant peregrine falcons in a city centre in celebration of the birds, which have made their home nearby.

Urban artist Sarah Yates created the work on the outside wall of Derby's Museum of Making this week.

The work, a giant piece of graffiti art, was commissioned by Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

The trust said it wanted to highlight the nature that people in the city had on their doorsteps.

'Access to nature'

Ms Yates said the birds had been fascinating to paint.

"The peregrines have really strong faces and they are at the top of the food chain," she said.

"They stay in their pairs for most of their lives. I think they are really fascinating to learn about."

Derby Cathedral Peregrine Project, which is run by the trust, has been helping an adult pair of the birds to nest and raise chicks since 2006.

David Savage, mobilisation officer for the trust, said: "We painted the mural to raise the profile of some of the work we are doing with Derby City Council to make sure that everybody has access to nature on their doorsteps.

"We wanted to highlight how we have nature on our doorstep in Derby.

"We think we can do an awful lot more."

