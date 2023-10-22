Giant grocery store shot up in Northwest DC, leaving 1 injured: police

WASHINGTON - The windows of a Giant grocery store in Northwest D.C. are shattered following a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured.

Police say just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 21, officers in the area of the 1400 block of 8th St., NW heard gunshots and went to investigate.

While canvassing the area, they found the Giant grocery store that had been hit by several bullets. Several windows at the front of the store were broken but no victims were located at the time.

As the investigation continued, police learned that a man who later arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound had been injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time.