Giant iceberg splits, threatens South Georgia penguins
A giant iceberg that detached from Antarctica in 2017 released the equivalent of 61 million Olympic-sized swimming pools of fresh water as it melted, according to research. VIDEOGRAPHIC
A giant iceberg that detached from Antarctica in 2017 released the equivalent of 61 million Olympic-sized swimming pools of fresh water as it melted, according to research. VIDEOGRAPHIC
After a week of voting, the results are finally in for FIFA 22's Team of the Year. The final 11...
Exclusive video from Tonga showed the capital Nuku'alofa covered in a blanket of ash following the huge volcanic eruption last week.
Justin Abdelkader played for the Detroit Red Wings from 2007-08 until he was bought out in 2020.
The cloud of ash and water vapour climbed 55km (35 miles) into the sky, satellite data suggests.
Kansas City Chiefs fans are sure to do their so-called chop and chant Sunday when the team plays the Bills. But why when many consider it racist?
Minnesota changed its sexual assault laws regarding drugs and alcohol after a high-profile case. Here's why some other states are reexamining their sexual assault statutes.
CNN legal analyst Laura Coates said the producers of Jeopardy! rejected her offer to host the show, according to USA Today. Before and after the death of Alex Trebek, there were talks of who would host the show permanently. Coates said on an episode of Tamron Hall that when she asked to take on the job, she was told no, per USA Today.
You could venture to the ends of the earth to see some impressive places, but you don't have to travel far to see the most beautiful spots in the US. From Alaska to Vermont, these make for some of the country's best road trip destinations.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is promising statewide coordination as law enforcement and prosecutors go after thieves who have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes. The governor on Thursday joined a cleanup crew from the state Department of Transportation filling dozens of trash bags with crushed cardboard from packages stolen on their way from retailers to people across the U.S. “It looked like a third world country, these images, the drone images that were on the nightly news,” Newsom told reporters gathered Thursday along the cleaned up tracks.
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow wed in South Africa in January 2020
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss concerns about a possible Russian military invasion of Ukraine. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports from Kyiv, Ukraine. Then former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor joins CBSN's Lana to discuss the likelihood of a Russian attack.
Try to look really shocked when you read this…
Middletown police found 14 catalytic converters, suspected to be stolen from vehicles throughout the region, during a traffic stop.
European planemaker Airbus terminated a multibillion dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its single-aisle in-demand A321neo jets. The termination of the contract for the A321neo, confirmed by the planemaker to The Associated Press on Friday, comes as Airbus and one of its biggest customers, Qatar Airways, are embroiled in a legal dispute over the grounding of the larger twin-aisle A350 plane. In December, Qatar’s national carrier announced it was suing Airbus in London over what it described as the “accelerated surface degradation” of the wide-body A350.
Karen Ducey/ReutersDownfall: The Case Against Boeing is a story about how a revered company compromised its reputation in five short months—except, however, that Rory Kennedy’s documentary argues that this process actually began years earlier, when Boeing, once the standard-bearer for airline safety, efficiency, reliability and performance, was purchased in 1997 by McDonnell Douglas. That merger initiated Boeing’s fundamental transformation into a manufacturer that cared less about quality contr
Ohio was not top of mind when Intel started scouting for its first greenfield semiconductor manufacturing site in 40 years. Here's how the Buckeye State came from behind to win.
Jamie Lynn says her sister's "vile statements" are posing a threat to her family.
Top last baskets of the periods from Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets, 01/21/2022
The Warriors struggled for most of the night, but Steph Curry came through in the clutch with a buzzer-beater to take down the Rockets.
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher is back and ready to rumble. “I feel like Covid is still the dominant issue of our lives right now and it should not be anymore,” the Real Time with Bill Maher host says as the HBO series prepares to kick off its 20th season tonight. “And I think the big discussion […]