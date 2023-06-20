Giant invasive snails put parts of Florida under quarantine

A quarantine zone has popped up in South Florida thanks not to new diseases, but rather something seemingly much more innocuous – and slimy.

The quarantine enacted Tuesday concerns stopping the spread of giant African land snails, one of which was spotted in the Miramar area of Broward County earlier this month, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).

Under the quarantine, which spans an area including Pembroke Road and South University Drive in Broward County, it is illegal to remove a giant African land snail from the designated area and to otherwise relocate or move it even within the area.

This rule also applies to relevant plants, soil, compost, yard waste and debris that could harbor the snails or their eggs.

The FDACS will treat the affected area with a pesticide called metaldehyde (AKA “snail bait,”) approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use on crops and in residential areas. The pesticide works by targeting what gives snails and slugs their signature slimy feel, hindering their ability to produce mucus and leading to dehydration, issues with digestion and mobility, and eventually leading to death within days, according to the FDACS.

One of the most destructive species in the world

While issuing a quarantine over snails may sound extreme, the hubbub can be attributed to the species’ extraordinary talent for destruction.

The giant African land snail is capable of causing extensive damage to “tropical and subtropical environments,” meaning it can prove devastating to Florida agriculture and wildlife, according to reporting by Naples Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Network.

In fact, the USDA reports that it took the government 10 years and $1 million to eradicate the snail after its initial state-side discovery in South Florida in the 1960s. Unfortunately, the species found its way back in 2011, when another 10-year campaign was launched, this time racking up a bill of almost $23 million.

Dubbed one of the most damaging snails in the world, the species has been known to consume at least 500 different kinds of plants and other nonorganic materials, like stucco. It is also a carrier of rat lungworm, a parasite which causes meningitis in humans.

The “giant” in its name refers to its ability to grow to roughly 8-inches long, about the size of an adult man’s fist, making it one of the biggest mollusks in the world. It can lay 1,200 eggs a year, depositing up to 200 eggs per batch, and has proven deft at adapting to the consumption of local flora and fauna, securing a spot atop the U.S. invasive species lists.

It is illegal to own, purchase or sell giant African land snails in the U.S. and would-be smugglers may face heavy fines and penalties for transporting the snails without a proper permit. Floridians who suspect they may have discovered one are advised to take a picture and contact the DPI Helpline at 1-888-397-1517 or DPIHelpline@fdacs.gov.

