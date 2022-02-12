Giant Miners to See Record Profits Slip as Cost Pressures Bite

James Thornhill, Thomas Biesheuvel and Mariana Durao
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors in the world’s biggest mining companies will this month be watching for signs that mounting cost pressures and the impacts of slowing Chinese growth could further erode record earnings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Miners are likely to report a drop in profits. The top-five western diversified mining companies, including iron-ore giants Rio Tinto Group, Vale SA and BHP Group Ltd., may see combined 2021 second-half earnings of $73 billion, according to analysts’ estimates, compared to $82 billion in the first half.

Although elevated prices for metals mean profits remain robust on a historical basis, the dip is reflective of the headwinds that developed over the period.

“That’s going to be a theme: With the bumper profits that they’re enjoying, they are rewarding shareholders with dividends rather than ploughing it back into expansion,” said David Bassanese, chief economist at fund manager BetaShares in Sydney. “That shows that there’s not a lot of confidence” for the longer-term, with uncertainty about China at the forefront of concerns, he said.

Threats to economic growth in the world’s largest metals consumer are clouding the outlook for miners -- and especially iron-ore companies.

China’s property market, which consumes around a third of the country’s steel output, has been cooling -- Bloomberg Intelligence expects new home starts to decline by 5% this year. And Beijing’s bid to cling to its Covid-zero status, even as regional outbreaks become more frequent, is the X factor that’s likely giving some resource executives sleepless nights.

READ: Global Economy Risks Big Shock Without China’s Covid-Zero Policy

The pandemic has been a double-edged sword for the mining sector over the six months to Dec. 31. On the positive side of the ledger, the trillions of dollars in stimulus packages ignited demand for commodities like iron ore, copper and aluminum, driving prices sharply higher and sending inflation pressures rippling through the global economy.

On the negative: rising operating costs are set to be a feature of the latest set of reports. Labor shortages are becoming an increasing challenge to ore producers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, a state which remains subject to strict borders controls to keep the Covid-19 out. Supply chain bottlenecks have also seen global shipping rates ratchet higher.

READ: Mineral Resources Loss Shows Challenges Facing Australian Miners

BHP and Rio have said that a lack of workers in key roles are having an impact on their operations. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., the world’s No. 4 ore producer, reported last month that its costs had risen 20% over the past 12 months driven primarily by rising fuel prices and labor shortages.

Vale is expected to have offset volatile ore prices by selling down its stockpiles and getting some cost relief last quarter. Still, the market will be wary of the potential for increased provisions for remedial action following the Samarco dam disaster.

The Brazilian company is still trying to get its base metals division back on track after a strike and an incident with workers trapped in a mine in Canada. That affected nickel and copper production in the third quarter.

All up, iron-ore miners had a bumpy ride in the second half of 2021. Prices collapsed from peaks north of $230 per ton in May to the mid-$80s in November after China tightened curbs on steel production to meet stricter environmental standards. They have since rallied afresh on expectations for a rebound in steel output after Beijing relaxed climate targets, yet price volatility remains a risk for the earnings outlook.

Coal Surge

Glencore Plc has limited iron ore exposure and missed out on the excess riches enjoyed by its rivals in the first half. That trend is set to reverse in the second half, with the Swiss-based group benefiting from surging prices for coal -- a commodity it has stuck with even as the likes of Rio and BHP look to sell out. The Swiss-headquartered company is the only one of the big five expected to report a rise in underlying earnings for the period.

Meanwhile at Anglo American Plc, Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani will preside over his last earnings report after almost nine years at the helm. Investors will also be keen for an update from the company on its plans to develop the Woodsmith potash mine in northern England.

The earnings season will also see close scrutiny on what the big miners are doing to tackle deep-rooted cultural issues highlighted in Rio’s report into workplace culture earlier this month. Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm said he was shamed by the report, which pointed to endemic sexism, racism and bullying across its operations.

READ: Widespread Bullying, Harassment Detailed in Rio Tinto Report

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher

    While oil prices fell over the week due to news of a potential nuclear deal with Iran, OPEC underproduction has now sent prices climbing once again

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Coins in Worrying Sign of a Shakeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Bitcoin miners are trading in their diamond hands to pay for their picks and shovels. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Orders Kyiv Embassy Staff Out Hours After Warning on RussiaFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeBiden, Putin to Talk Saturday With Tensions High: Ukraine UpdateA metric tracking Bitcoin miners’ holdings turned negative on Feb. 5 for the first time since mid-N

  • Speedskater Jordan Stolz, 17, gains valuable insight after Olympic debut in 500 meters

    Wisconsin speedskater Jordan Stolz, 17, finished 13th in the 500 meters. Now, he knows how the Olympic ice feels as he prepares for the 1000 meters.

  • Biden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive Even as Ukraine Tensions Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- The leaders of the U.S. and Russia held an hour-long call on Saturday that made little apparent headway, with President Joe Biden warning again of “severe costs” for any invasion of Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing America of failing to provide him with the security assurances he needs to back down.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive Even as Ukraine Tensions JumpU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverU.S. Orders Kyiv

  • Top Apple executives likely to be deposed in U.S. fight with Google

    The Justice Department wants to depose some of Apple's top executives as it prepares for a trial to determine if Alphabet's Google broke antitrust law in how it runs its search business, a lawyer representing Apple said on Friday. In its complaint, the Justice Department accused Google of paying billions of dollars each year in exclusionary agreements with Apple, Samsung and others so that they will make Google's search engine the default on their devices.

  • Is Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP) Popular Amongst Insiders?

    If you want to know who really controls Briscoe Group Limited ( NZSE:BGP ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Apple reportedly increases pay for many US retail employees

    Apple is reportedly handing out raises to many of its retail employees.

  • Philip Morris: Are the Golden Years Just Beginning?

    Thinking of a tobacco company as a long-term investment idea is a bit counter-intuitive. The global smoking rate has continually declined over time, and it's a well-known fact that tobacco products like cigarettes are terrible for your health. "Sin" stocks like Philip Morris that deal in markets like tobacco, alcohol, and firearms might not be for every investor.

  • Polkadot Offers $15k Bounties at ETHDenver 2022 Hackathon

    Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2022) - Polkadot is at ETHDenver from February 11th to February 20th, 2022 to bring workshops, presentations, and a prize pool of $15,000 as part of the world's largest Ethereum hackathon. Polkadot BUIDLersAs part of the ETHDenver BUIDLathon (hackathon), the Polkadot prize pool boasts $15,000 for its bounties.Since 2018, ETHDenver has invited blockchain and crypto developers, designers, enthusiasts, cypher-punks, and the entire ecosystem that is in

  • Tech stocks ‘in for tumultuous times’ similar to March of 2000, Lux Capital founder says

    Lux Capital Founder & Managing Director Josh Wolfe joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss venture capital (VC) investing trends and the outlook for tech stocks.

  • Dow Jones Rises After Stock Market Sell-Off As Treasury Yields Retreat

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday after Thursday's stock market sell-off fueled by hot inflation data and surging Treasury yields.

  • Hungary Central Bank Calls for Crypto Mining and Trading Ban

    Calls for a ban on crypto mining continue to hit the crypto news wires. Crypto mining statistics vary, however, depending upon source.

  • 2 Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu

    Crypto prices have begun showing signs of life after a rough start to the year. Meme coins like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have helped lead the charge -- with its market cap soaring by over 50% to $18 billion in just seven days. Shiba Inu's backers have carefully cultivated an online community, dubbed the "Shibarmy," focused on trading and promoting the cryptocurrency and related non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are digital records of ownership stored on the blockchain.

  • CRIME TRENDS: $10,000 worth of watches stolen in Niagara Falls, car popping in Cheektowaga with a gun stolen

    In Niagara Falls, someone reports having their home broken into with thousands of dollars worth of goods stolen. A man in Cheektowaga reports having his gun stolen from his car and another man reports being forced into his apartment at gunpoint.

  • Horrific allegations of racism prompt California lawsuit against Tesla

    Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla's California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors, California's civil rights agency alleges in an explosive lawsuit filed against the company Thursday.

  • Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Plunged This Weekend

    Tensions in Russia and a surprise Federal Reserve meeting are having a big impact on the crypto market this weekend.

  • Andreessen’s Dixon Spies Riches in Web3. Others See ‘Rubbish’

    (Bloomberg) -- For Andreessen Horowitz’s Chris Dixon, there are billions of dollars at stake in the blockchain-based future of the internet known as web3. But even as the venture capitalist charms his investors with dreams of what this next stage could bring, his vision relies on an untested premise — chiefly, the presumption that if you build it, everyone will come. Will they, though?Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive Even as Ukraine Tensions JumpU.K. Hospital Patient Dies

  • Congress stock trading risks 'unacceptable' weakening of trust, congressman says

    More lawmakers are rallying behind legislation to ban stock trading by members of Congress.

  • Court records detail Morris Jones' criminal journey from Tulsa to Phoenix

    Court records paint a clear picture of Morris Jones’ criminal journey from Tulsa to Phoenix, but only sketchy details of his life as a father of four.

  • What Is the Best Age To Take Social Security?

    The age-old debate over what is the best age to take Social Security seems like it will never end. Part of the reason is that there is no black-and-white answer. Like many financial computations, your...