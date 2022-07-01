Giant is opening its new store in Richboro. Here's a look inside

Richboro’s new Giant supermarket opens Friday, July 1, serving up a different style of shopping to the community and treating its first 200 customers to a special package of groceries.

The 49,800-square-foot store at 1025 Second Street Pike in the Richboro Plaza will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, and currently employs 170 full- and part-time team members, according to a press release from the company.

Karen Jones prepares the giveaway bags, prepared for the first 200 customers to come to the new Richboro Giant during Friday’s opening. The store, located at 1025 2nd St. Pike, offers more spacious aisles and new features, including a new Beer and Wine section, a specialty cheese section and an artisan bread case with self-serve loaf slicing.

Expanded online shopping options and specialty departments add to the market’s variety, reflecting a new shopping experience designed to connect with the community.

With the online platform known as Giant Direct, customers can order when and what they want, giving families the opportunity to order their groceries online for easy pick-up. In post-pandemic times, Giant officials understand the importance of online features for their shoppers.

Serving the on-the-go customers, the new Richboro store offers Giant Direct, an online grocery service through which customers can access thousands of items found in GIANT stores and order online for next-day pickup.

“Our customers can place an order and then pick it up within two hours, and then what we do is we bring that product out to the car with no additional fee,” said Tim Feoli, the store's manager. “It encompasses almost everything in the store; It’s a great service, and it’s growing immensely within our business. In some cases in retail today, stores can get smaller as online shopping gets bigger.”

Inside the store, a more spacious modern design makes room for Giant's signature fresh departments that will consist of farm fresh garden produce, fresh meat and seafood, a bakery alongside a artisan bread case with self-serve loaf slicing, a new Beer & Wine eatery with brand partnerships, a specialty cheese section, a hot foods bar with smoked meats, sushi made in store, and a floral section with flowers grown locally in Chesterfield, New Jersey.

Giant also aimed to declutter the aisles with a design that makes it a “ease to shop for a customer and doesn’t crowd up the aisles, keeping it open and spacious.” said Feoli.

Chet Mikos holds a piece of Halibut behind the seafood bar at Richboro’s new GIANT. The store, located at 1025 2nd St. Pike, offers more spacious aisles and new features, including a new Beer and Wine section, a specialty cheese section and an artisan bread case with self-serve loaf slicing.

The design of the building’s interior and exterior is one that Feoli also said “is something our real estate goes out and puts a lot of hard work into, to make the aesthetics of the building are clean, neat, and modern.”

The opening of this store also brings new employment opportunities in the Northampton community as the process of building the team was a long road during the store’s creation. They're still hiring.

“As far as career opportunities, this was a store we started from the ground up and had to start this store with no team members at all and only a few from other stores,” Feoli said. “We had to really go out into our community as I’ve had to visit high schools, other places throughout the community, share hiring posts on Facebook, and get banners out on the street.”

“The best thing about this in the last two months is that a lot of the team members that are working here are right from the community.” Feoli said.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Giant opens new store in Richboro with new style of shopping