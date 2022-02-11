🌱 Giant Otter Attack + Art Museum Acquires Painting

Happy Saturday, Dallas! Let's start today off on an informed note. Here's everything going on today in Dallas.

The Dallas Museum of Art acquires a painting by adjunct professor Arley Morales. The painting is an oil on canvas depiction of an immigrant woman picking apples under the harsh bright rays of the sun. Morales hopes to portray the hardships that farm laborers encounter while be immigrants and vulnerable. (SFA The Pine Log Online) The Dallas Police Department search for the driver of a gold sedan who struck a man who was getting out of his vehicle. According to reports, the incident happened at 2700 S. Harwood Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. The suspect has been described by authorities as a Black female with curly hair and gold teeth.(CBS Dallas / Fort Worth) A lawsuit claims that a giant otter at the Dallas World Aquarium brutally attacked a girl. The incident occurred on Sept. 2, 2019 at the downtown aquarium when a otter allegedly cut the girl's right, middle, and ring fingers. The lawsuit claims that there was not appropriate signage in front of the exhibit to warn patrons to stay a safe distance from the enclosure. (WFAA.com)

The Dallas Fire Rescue Incidents reports of a hazardous materials incident at the North Stemmons Freeway. (Twitter)

The Dallas Police Department announces that they will be partnering with neighboring agencies to conduct a large-scale Aggressive Driving Operation that begins today. (Twitter)

The City of Dallas recognizes Juanita Craft and her contributions towards the Civil Rights Movement. (Twitter)

