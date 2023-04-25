Giant parrots painted on Peterborough 'bird man's' house

Parrots and plants adorn the house

Two artists spent three days painting a jungle scene with giant parrots on a house owned by a man known locally as "the bird man".

Nathan Murdoch, from Street Arts Hire, and fellow artist Jonnie Barton covered 92-year-old Gordon Squires's home in Flag Fen Road in Peterborough with the larger-than-life artwork.

Mr Murdoch said Mr Squires had wanted to paint it himself but there were concerns about his safety on a ladder.

He said it was a joy to paint it.

Mr Murdoch, whose work can be seen in many parts of Peterborough as well as further afield, said he first painted two parrots on the house a year ago.

Gordon Squires is delighted with his colourful house

"But Gordon wanted more, and he thought he'd do it himself, but although he's very active, his family was a bit worried, as he is 92," said Mr Murdoch.

"He's a proper character who's been breeding and keeping birds there for about 50 years.

"And it's not every day that someone asks you to paint parrots across their house, so we really wanted to do it for him."

The giant parrots "look at you from the road", the artist said

Mr Murdoch said the response to the colourful mural had been "great".

"It's really rewarding to do something like this and it's a nice thing for him to have," he said.

Mr Squires said: "I think it looks good. I love parrots."

He said if at any time he did not have his pets birds, he would "always be able to sit out here on my seat and see the parrots".

He said he would like to get the rooms inside his home painted in a similar fashion.

Asked if he had any other decorative plans, the "bird man" said: "I might have the roof painted blue - with birds in flight."

