Giant pothole on I-435 flattens tires on at least a dozen vehicles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cars with flat tires lined the side of I-435 Thursday.

They were all victims of a road hazard popping up all over the Kansas City metro this week, potholes. They are forming after the deep freeze with all that snow finally thawing out and melting.

But while you can usually slow down or try to avoid the pothole, what happens when you are in the center of lane of traffic going close to 70 miles per hour?

That’s what happened to Jade Pickens today on her way home from work.

How to report potholes across the Kansas City area

“It popped both of my left tires, it popped everyone else’s tires too, so I know it was really big.” Pickens said as she sat looking off at the Kansas City Chiefs practice facility near Stadium Drive and I-435 North.

“I was on my way to get some medicine and in the middle of the street there’s a pothole and I tried to avoid it and it didn’t work,” Rena Childs, another unlucky driver, said.

According to Pickens, 15 drivers were impacted. When FOX4 first learned of the situation we counted nearly a dozen drivers waiting on the side of the highway for about two hours as traffic snarled to a stop behind them.

The Missouri Department of Transportation worked feverishly to fix the pothole before it did any more damage while emergency roadside assistance protected the disabled vehicles.

“They came and assisted people who had tires,, they helped them put it on. I don’t have a spare tire so they couldn’t help me,” Childs explained.

Finally, a tow truck came to help Childs.

“Get them to safety, get them to where they need to go,” Josh Buck said as he loaded her Mitsubishi on to a flatbed truck.

Buck said this week disabled cars because of potholes have been his most common call.

“They are just getting worse and we are just out here to help everybody, doing our job being in danger,” he said.

MoDOT said it’s been tough with the weather, but they expect to be really busy next week as things warm up and dry out a bit, trying to get those pesky potholes filled in. You can find information about how to report potholes here.

