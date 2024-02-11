Giant pothole? Broken equipment? City launches new platform to lodge complaints

Whether it’s that pesky neighborhood pothole or broken equipment, Port Huron is launching a new webpage to handle service requests and complaints from residents with what the city is calling a “resident response team.”

City Manager James Freed said they expected to have a button go live this from the city’s homepage at PortHuron.org that’d take visitors to a mobile-friendly layout where concerns can be lodged.

Although not different in intent from existing channels residents have to reach city officials, Freed said it was aimed to be streamlined and more user-friendly operationally. In an email to City Council members on Tuesday, he wrote complaints would be addressed by a “cross-functional team” with each one receiving a trackable ticket.

“It’s something that we’ve been working on for probably the last couple months,” Freed said. “There’s a lot of software you can buy out there that’s really expensive to do, so we wanted to do it in-house to save money, and we have great coders in the IT department that were able to put this site together. We also wanted to make sure that we had a system in place so when a complaint or concern is filed, we can properly walk the channels and make sure that it’s addressed in a timely fashion.”

Freed said the new platform wasn’t in response to any specific issue but rather “about continuous improvement.”

Some complaints often received by the city may not be its jurisdiction, but as able, the official said city staff would review the issue before taking action. Users will be able to take a photo with their phone, he said, and upload it as part of a message.

When asked about the type of concerns lodged through the system, Freed said he’d anticipate they would be similar to those already handled by the city.

“I think you’ll see a complaint maybe (about an experience) working with a city employee. Also, potholes, damaged city equipment, whether it’s a parking gate or a swing set," he said.

“And those are really important because if there’s an issue in a park, we want to know about it so a kid doesn’t get hurt,” Freed added. “And if there’s a giant pothole that emerged that could damage a vehicle, we want to get on that, too.”

For more information, visit the city’s website, or www.porthuron.org/resident_response_team.php.

