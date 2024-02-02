Giant sinkhole on Bradley International Airport boundary could cost up to $10M to fix

A massive, 35-foot deep sinkhole on an outer boundary of Bradley International Airport that formed in December may cost up to $10 million in repairs, airport officials said Friday.

The sinkhole was caused by the rupture of an underground storm water pipe on Dec. 4 and measured 20-feet by 20-feet. There no injuries connected to the incident

The sinkhole has been temporarily filled and stabilized, with the airport determines what federal and other funds could be used to cover the repair costs, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees operations at Bradley.

“The sinkhole is located on the perimeter of the airport well outside the runway or taxiway areas,” a CAA statement said. “The location of the sinkhole is isolated and is in no way compromising the safety of the airport or affecting flights.”

The sinkhole is located on the perimeter of the southern portion of the airport – near one of the exiting roadways that leads to the Bradley Airport Connector roadway, the airport said.

Kenneth R. Gosselin can be reached at kgosselin@courant.com.