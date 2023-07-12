Giant snake caught on video: View record Burmese python from its head to its tail

Hunters caught a record-sized (for length) Burmese python in eastern Collier County on Monday. It measures 19 feet long, according to The Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

Watch the video: Record python caught in Collier County.

The News-Press and Naples Daily News visuals journalist Andrew West got an up close look at the historic catch with his video camera on Wednesday when the python was put on display at the Conservancy.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in Florida. They first appeared decades ago and have since established themselves as a permanent feature south of Lake Okeechobee.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Record sized burmese python caught in Florida covers 19 feet