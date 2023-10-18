Giant teddy bear explodes in parking lot, California video shows. One arrested

A giant teddy bear that exploded in a parking lot led to an arrest, California police reported.

Security video posted on Instagram by San Bernardino police shows a person placing a teddy bear next to a vehicle in the parking lot.

The stuffed animal explodes in a puff of smoke, startling a woman getting into another vehicle across the lot, the video shows.

Police did not say when or exactly where the incident took place.

An investigation into the incident led to one arrest on “several felonies,” police said.

A search of the person’s home uncovered a ghost gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, illegal fireworks, a bulletproof vest and metal pipes “consistent with explosive devices,” police said.

Ghost guns come in a kit, and buyers must put together the parts, according to The New York Times. They were not always required to have serial numbers, making them hard to trace.

Police did not release the person’s name or provide an explanation for the explosion involving the teddy bear.

San Bernardino is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

