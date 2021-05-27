Giant tortoise thought to be extinct 112 years ago found on Galapagos Island

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The search is on for a mate for a giant tortoise thought to be extinct a century ago.

Earlier this week, scientists at Yale University confirmed a giant female tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands was of a species last reported 112 years ago and thought to be "lost forever," Galapagos Conservancy said in a press release.

The tortoise was discovered on Fernandina Island during a 2019 expedition of the Galapagos National Park Directorate and Galapagos Conservancy.

Scientists identified the tortoise as the Fernandina Giant Tortoise, or the species Chelonoidis phantasticus.

“One of the greatest mysteries in Galapagos has been the Fernandina Island Giant Tortoise. Rediscovering this lost species may have occurred just in the nick of time to save it," said Dr. James Gibbs, vice president of science and conservation for the Galapagos Conservancy.

Planning is underway for expeditions to find a male mate to save the species so the tortoise doesn’t meet the same fate as Lonesome George, a Pinta Island tortoise who died in 2012 without any offspring and was declared extinct.

The Fernandina Giant Tortoise was believed to have become extinct because of volcanic eruptions in past centuries.

The Galapagos Islands are home to many unique species of animals not found anywhere else in the world and were made famous by Charles Darwin, who visited in the 1830s.

In March, almost 200 tortoises younger than 3 months were found by Galapagos Islands airport staff wrapped in a plastic bag in what officials say was an attempt to smuggle them off the islands.

Officials say: Famed Darwin’s Arch in Galapagos Islands collapses due to erosion

'Extraordinary discovery': Remains of nine Neanderthals found in Italian cave; they were likely killed and eaten

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Galapagos Island discovery proves giant tortoise not extinct after all

Recommended Stories

  • Kate Middleton Broke Her Monochromatic Style Streak With a Very Good Coat

    And she paired the look with the queen's earrings.

  • Hugo the Galapagos Tortoise's Wait for New Girlfriend Almost Over

    A new girlfriend for 70-year-old Hugo, the Galapagos tortoise of Australian Reptile Park, is finally on her way.Estrella, a 21-year-old female from Zoo Rostock in Germany, will be arriving at her new home in New South Wales as part of a program that seeks to contribute to the preservation of giant tortoises. She will be the first Galapagos tortoise to arrive in Australia in over 40 years, the park said.“There are plans for the tortoises to breed within the next five years, after she settles into her new home and become acclimatized to her new environment,” Daniel Rumsey, head of reptiles at the Australian Reptile Park, said. Credit: Australian Reptile Park via Storyful

  • Dress of the day: Flattering, fashionable and on sale

    Meet the dress that's ready for anything.

  • Extinct tortoise reappears in Galapagos

    This giant tortoise was considered to be extinct a century agoBut researchers have confirmed that a giant tortoise found in the Galapagos islands in 2019belongs to the Chelonoidis phantasticus speciesbelieved to be extinct for more than 100 years(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK DIRECTOR, DANNY RUEDA, SAYING: "This is one of the most significant findings that the Galapagos National Park has had and that we have been able to inform the world yesterday. It is a dream, it is a hope for a new species of tortoise in Galapagos. We have restored a new species that had been registered as extinct and it gives us the full strength and energy to continue with all our conservation and restoration programs for tortoise populations."The Galapagos National Park is preparing an expeditionto search for more of the giant tortoises in an attempt to save the species(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK DIRECTOR, DANNY RUEDA, SAYING: ''This tortoise is estimated to be between 80 and 100 years old and weighs 30 kilos. It is a very old tortoise, quite old, but it has a small weight because its size, its size in itself is small and having lived confined in this space for a long time."

  • Giant Tortoise Thought Extinct for 112 Years Rediscovered in Galápagos Islands

    A giant tortoise found on Fernandina Island in Ecuador’s Galápagos National Park in 2019 has been confirmed as a member of Chelonoidis phantasticus, a species thought to have gone extinct more than a century ago, officials announced on May 25.The adult female Fernandina Giant Tortoise was discovered on February 17, 2019, by members of the Giant Tortoise Restoration Initiative, led by Galapagos Conservancy and the Galapagos National Park Directorate (GNPD). More than two years later, on May 25, 2021, Ecuador’s Ministry of the Environment and Water announced that genetic testing at Yale University in the United States had confirmed similarities between the DNA of the living tortoise and that from a sample taken in 1906 from a male member of Chelonoidis phantasticus, the only other tortoise ever found on Fernandina Island.Galapagos Conservancy welcomed the news and said “urgent expeditions” would be launched to find her a mate and save the species “to avoid the same tragic fate as Lonesome George,” the last Pinta Giant Tortoise who died in 2012.“The Fernandina Island’s landscape is dominated by an active volcano that makes expeditions very challenging,” Galapagos Conservatory wrote. “If a male tortoise is located on the volcanic terrain, he will be united with the lone female at the Galapagos National Park’s Giant Tortoise Breeding Center in Santa Cruz. Scientists would then oversee breeding efforts, rear any young safely in captivity, and eventually return them to safe habitats on their native island of Fernandina,” they said.The giant tortoise population was decimated in the 19th century by “whalers and buccaneers,” Galapagos Conservatory wrote, “but there is hope,” they continued. “Park rangers have found signs (tracks and scat) of at least two other tortoises on Fernandina Volcano during the searches that resulted in the discovery of the lone female,” they said in their press release. Credit: Galápagos National Park via Storyful

  • Arrest made after 'targeted attack' at New Jersey house party

    New Jersey State Police announced on Tuesday that a woman who was being hospitalized for injuries sustained in a mass shooting over the weekend has been declared clinically dead.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans

    As the the NBA playoffs move to Boston, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is worried about hearing racist remarks from fans.

  • EPA nixes Trump ‘secret science’ rule that threatened pollution rules

    The rule was billed as a transparency measure, but it fit in with the Trump administration’s larger anti-regulatory programme

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Ex-wife of San Jose mass-shooting suspect says he fantasised about killing colleagues, as another victim dies

    ‘He could dwell on things’, says wife of suspected gunman

  • Bill Gates’ money manager accused of racism, sexual remarks and bullying, report says

    Larson would allegedly call employees ‘stupid’ and call their work ‘garbage’

  • Blue Angels are in Annapolis for Commissioning Week

    After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels returned to Annapolis for Commissioning Week at the U.S. Naval Academy. The Blue Angels flew precision maneuvers and formations Wednesday afternoon over the Naval Academy. Four members of the Blue Angels who flew Wednesday are graduates of the Naval Academy.

  • Hornets get good news for their NBA Draft lottery odds after winning a tiebreaker

    Hornets jumped to No. 3 in the last NBA Draft lottery and selected LaMelo Ball.

  • Mali coup: Col Goïta seizes power - again

    The military stages a second coup in nine months, drawing an angry reaction from foreign powers.

  • Documents related to search warrant in Burr’s stock sale case won’t become public

    Sen. Richard Burr announced in January that the Department of Justice had closed its investigation into his February 2020 stock sales.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Republicans make new infrastructure offer, but the two parties remain far apart

    Both sides are motivated to make a deal, but they don't see eye-to-eye on how to pay for it.

  • Young Idaho woman killed in early morning crash near Lake Lowell, police say

    An 18-year-old was ejected from a vehicle after it left the road and rolled.

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon