Giant tortoises found dead in Ashclyst Forest ‘smuggled into country’

Aldabra giant tortoises are rare and classed as vulnerable by the the International Union for Conservation of Nature - APEX

Seven giant tortoises that were found dead in a National Trust woodland may have been smuggled, it is feared.

The rare tortoise bodies were discovered in the Ashclyst Forest, to the north of Exeter, two of them on Jan 8 and another five on Friday, Devon and Cornwall police said.

They are thought to be Aldabra giant tortoises which are classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The National Trust confirmed the animals were found in the Killerton Estate in the forest, which was the seat of the Acland family from the late 17th century until it was handed to the charity.

Imogen Hill, owner of Tortoise Hut in South Brent, Devon, said the seven giant tortoises could be worth up to £70,000 as they were native to the Aldabra atoll in the western Indian Ocean, part of the Seychelles.

Ms Hill, whose company provides care information on a diverse range of tortoises, told MailOnline: “It’s very upsetting. We can’t get our heads around it. I think somebody must have smuggled them into the country.

“Nobody would dump seven pets there – they are worth between £5,000 and £10,000 each. I have spoken to quite a few experts and everybody says this is very unusual to have a private collection this large and to dump them because they are so valuable.

As five of the tortoises were found in close proximity, experts think they were likely dead before they were dumped - APEX

“I am certain they were dead before they were left. Although tortoises need warm environments it would take a healthy one a week to die in the cold so they would have spread out.

“They can weigh up to 250kg (550lbs) so moving them any distance wouldn’t be easy.”

Police said officers were seeking to identify the owners and establish the circumstances surrounding the animals’ deaths and the disposal of their bodies.

Insp Mark Arthurs said: “We are appealing to members of the public for information to try to establish the circumstances around this discovery and to identify those responsible.

“We would ask that if anyone knows anything, they get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has recently purchased a giant tortoise in the area or knows of anyone who normally has a large number of tortoises but has fewer now.”

Peter Labdon, a local resident, who regularly visits the area for exercise, told the BBC: “It seems quite horrifying... considering the length of time that they can live, it’s a dreadful shame.”

The National Trust said: “Teams were horrified to discover that five deceased large tortoises were left at the entrance to Ashclyst Forest.

“Two giant tortoises were discovered in a similar area in the previous week. All the tortoises have been removed. Police are investigating and anyone with any information is asked to contact them.”

In December 2021 another giant tortoise was found in the Ashclyst Forest before it was taken to a local vet.