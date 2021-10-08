Giant tortoises settle into new home
Galapagos giant tortoises at London Zoo have a new enclosure to call home
Taylor Soper shared a clip of one massive gator swallowing a smaller one, which he said took place in his parents' South Carolina backyard
The facility announced the 3-month-old giraffe, Marekani, was euthanized after suffering from an injury that was "nearly impossible to repair," according to the Texas zoo's vets
Keep feathered friends flocking to your yard with these tips.
Even bears want in on pumpkin spice season!
A sneaky shark circled an alligator and nibbled on its foot while it was minding its own business near a dock in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.Cory Conlon filmed a video that shows a shark and an alligator appear near the surface of the ocean. Onlookers throw pieces of fish into the water to feed the two before the shark decides to get close to the alligator to bite its foot. The alligator reacts and charges in the shark’s direction, while the shark continues to swim beneath the gator.“I was surprised to see this so I filmed it with my phone to show family and friends,” Conlon told Storyful. Credit: Cory Conlon via Storyful
The brown bear overcame some health issues to become this year's glorious glutton ahead of winter hibernation in Katmai National Park.
Oregon’s general buck deer-hunting season opened Saturday, and for law enforcement personnel that meant it was also open season on prospective poachers.
The KNP Complex fire may have killed hundreds of sequoia trees in the southern Sierra, and at least 74 have died in the Windy fire, officials said.
"There's been a lot of information missing for some of these animals," University of British Columbia's Josh D. McInnes said of the study on Bigg's killer whales
The Draconid meteor shower occurs every October, but this year's spectacle might be more memorable because of the crescent moon.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is advancing a plan to lift a three-decades-old ban on catching and killing goliath groupers in Florida waters.Driving the news: FWC approved a proposed draft changing the rules yesterday, CBS Miami reports.Any issues or changes will be addressed at meetings expected to conclude by March 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The new rules would open a 3-month season and issue 200 one-fish per
With final approval for its German factory potentially just weeks away, Tesla's Elon Musk will make an appearance in the tiny town of Gruenheide this Saturday to host a county fair. Despite pandemic-related curbs limiting gatherings in Germany to under 5,000 people, Tesla applied for - and got - a permit to have 9,000 at the Oct. 9 'Giga-Fest', after local authorities agreed the event would be COVID safe. Coming on the heels of officials allowing the company to break ground on its new site before final approval had even been granted, environmental groups say this is just the latest example of Tesla being given too much leeway to act disruptively in Germany - a pattern they worry will continue.
Since 1988, humans have destroyed an area of rainforest roughly the size of Texas and New Mexico combined ‘The Amazon – historically a great carbon absorber – now releases more carbon than it stores, which adds to, rather helps to reduce, our global climate crisis.’ Photograph: Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images Shortly before his 44th birthday, in December 1988, the Brazilian rubber tapper and environmental activist Chico Mendes predicted he would not live until Christmas. “At first,” he said, “I t
In May, the woman was spotted on video standing within feet of a grizzly bear at the national park.
The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.
Producing hydrogen without emissions is quite expensive right now, but it will inevitably be the cheapest source of renewable energy for many applications that electric batteries can't solve
Restoration of an island in Louisiana's fragile coastal area is proving wildly popular with the birds it was rebuilt for, their numbers exploding on the recently added land, authorities said Wednesday. Pelicans, egrets, herons, ibis, terns, and other colonial water birds built about 6,100 nests on Rabbit Island — more than 16 times the number biologists had expected, a news release from the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority said. The island supports the only brown pelican colony in southwest Louisiana, and about 1,500 pairs of pelicans were among the nesting birds.
The mustard-colored apartments built as public housing more than half a century ago are among the hottest spots in Phoenix, with only a few scrawny trees and metal clothesline poles offering shade in dusty courtyards. The two-story stucco structures in Edison-Eastlake, a historically Black neighborhood that has become majority Latino, are among the last still standing halfway through a six-year redevelopment project that aims to better protect residents from extreme heat amid a megadrought in the West. Phoenix was always scorching, but climate change has made the nation's fifth-largest city even hotter, with temperatures in early September still climbing to 111 degrees (43.8 Celsius).
Like many places in the American West dependent on agriculture, Stratford is now a shell of its once vibrant heyday. Ever-rising temperatures and years of drought are making it wither.
Florida has won — at least for now — a battle against an invasive snail that can grow to be eight inches long, eat 500 kinds of plants and the stucco off your house. The slimy invaders also carry a parasite that can cause meningitis in humans and pets, and is a deal breaker in global agricultural trade. The price tag for getting rid of the dangerous mollusks in the state over the past decade: $24 million.