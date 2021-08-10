Giant transport plane makes layover at Port of Moses Lake

Charles H. Featherstone, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

Aug. 10—MOSES LAKE — The 15-member crew of a Russia-based Volga-Dnepr Airlines transport plane will be spending the next few weeks in Moses Lake.

As will their airplane, a Russian-built Antonov An-124-100 Ruslan, the largest military transport aircraft currently in regular service.

"They just came in," said Jeff Akridge, president of Columbia Pacific Aviation, where the giant four-engined plane was parked Monday. "They offloaded a cargo in Portland, and didn't have another scheduled flight for several weeks, so needed a place to park the plane."

"They're just here hanging out," Akridge said.

Volga-Dnepr Airlines is based in Ulyanovsk, Russia, and specializes in transporting large and heavy cargoes. The 12 Antonov An-124-100 Ruslans in Volga-Dnepr's fleet can each carry up to 120 metric tons of cargo and 88 passengers, and the aircraft have transported material as varied as rocket boosters, submarine rescue vehicles and supplies under contract for the U.S. military in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US Army orders more Strykers with 30mm cannons from Oshkosh

    Oshkosh Defense has landed another contract to supply additional Medium Caliber Weapon Systems to the U.S. Army.

  • Feds dismantle Blue Origin and Dynetics protests of NASA's SpaceX lunar lander award

    Blue Origin and Dynetics are still steaming over NASA's decision to award only one contract — to SpaceX — to build a Human Landing System for the Artemis program. In case you can't quite remember (2020 was a long year), NASA originally selected the three companies mentioned for early funding to conceptualize and propose a lunar landing system that could put boots on the Moon in 2024. Dynetics and Blue Origin protested the decision separately, but on similar grounds: first, NASA should have awarded two companies as promised, and not doing so is risky and anti-competition.

  • Documentary provides a fascinating look at how Porsche builds the 911

    Porsche offers guided tours of the Stuttgart, Germany, factory that builds the 911. If you can't hop across the pond, German newspaper Welt published an hour-long documentary that brings the assembly line to your living room. Embedded above, the film explains how the current, 992-generation 911 is made from start to finish.

  • Motorists rescued from flash flood waters in Arizona

    Emergency crews rescued people from a vehicle in the Tucson area on Tuesday as monsoon thunderstorms caused scattered flash flooding in southeastern Arizona. (August 10)

  • Penalty report: Two Cup teams, two Xfinity teams fined for lug-nut violations at The Glen

    NASCAR officials penalized two Cup Series teams and two Xfinity Series teams Tuesday for lug-nut violations during last weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International. RELATED: Cup Series standings Each of the two Cup Series teams was found with one unsecured lug nut in Sunday’s post-race check after the Go Bowling at The Glen, resulting in […]

  • Learn from Miami regarding NC 12. Start planning now for it to disappear.

    NC Earth Sciences professor: ‘There is not the slightest doubt that N.C. 12 is a goner. The only question is when.’ (NC Voices)

  • Former New Zealand Olympic Cyclist Olivia Podmore Dead at 24: 'Forever in Our Hearts'

    Olivia Podmore represented New Zealand at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

  • Russia, Central Asian allies hold drills near Afghanistan

    The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles. The drills, which were held at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, saw the troops practice action against invading militants.

  • US warns Middle East allies not to give China a military base

    President Joe Biden’s administration is attempting to block China’s efforts to establish a military base in the Middle East by warning regional powers that such a partnership with Beijing would jeopardize their security relationship with the United States.

  • Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Concerts

    While she only had five concerts on the books for 2021, Stevie Nicks has decided to cancel them all, the singer announced on Tuesday. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be […]

  • Russia showcases new arms at drill near Afghan border

    HARB-MAIDON TRAINING GROUND, Tajikistan (Reuters) - Soldiers from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan used new Russian firearms, flamethrowers and surface-to-air missile launchers in military drills which concluded on Tuesday just 20 km (12 miles) from the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. Moscow and its Central Asian ex-Soviet allies have held two separate sets of military exercises close to Afghanistan this month as Taliban militants overran much of the country's northern provinces directly adjacent to Central Asia. Tajik Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo told reporters at the training grounds the drills were being held with Afghanistan in mind.

  • SkyWest (SKYW) Inks Deal With Delta for 16 New E175 Jets

    The deal with Delta reinforces SkyWest's (SKYW) position as the largest owner/operator of the Embraer E175 jets worldwide.

  • Coast Guard: Seacor Power never received weather warnings

    A U.S. Coast Guard commander said a technical issue prevented it from relaying severe thunderstorm and marine warnings on the day last April when a Seacor Power lift boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, leaving 13 dead amid hurricane-force winds. The oil industry work vessel left a south Louisiana port on April 13 and was bound for the same area of the Gulf of Mexico where a line of powerful thunderstorms was developing, said Cmdr. Vince Taylor of the Coast Guard Communication Command. National Weather Service forecasters had issued severe thunderstorm and marine warnings as winds picked up.

  • Moses Wright with an and one vs the Chicago Bulls

    Moses Wright (New Orleans Pelicans) with an and one vs the Chicago Bulls, 08/09/2021

  • 3 Ways to Tell If a Pineapple Is Ripe (and Sweet) Before You Buy It

    These are the three easiest ways to know a pineapple is ripe, sweet, and ready to eat, according to a pineapple farmer.

  • Bear runs full speed at golfer, then reacts bizarrely to golf clubs

    A British Columbia golfer was about to play a shot when a bear ran straight for him. What the bear did next was totally unexpected.

  • Aluminum Road Bikes with Mechanical Shifting and Rim Brakes Are Officially Dead

    A bike that was once the perfect intersection of value and performance is gone.

  • A Look at Andrew Cuomo’s Net Worth as He Resigns from Role as New York’s Governor

    Andrew Cuomo was sworn in as governor of New York in 2011 and announced August 10, 2021 that he would resign from office in 14 days following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, according to...

  • College football player dies after collapsing during practice

    Freshman Quandarius Wilburn, 19, of Georgia, was participating in the football team's pre-season conditioning when he collapsed, the university said.

  • The first new luxury cruise line in over 20 years just debuted in Florida - see inside its first all-inclusive ship

    The new Atlas Ocean Voyages cruise line is based in Florida and began welcoming passengers aboard its first World Navigator ship last Wednesday.